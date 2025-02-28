I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 9 is set to release on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 12:00 AM JST according to the series’ official website. With another Dark God defeated, fans can expect the next installment to focus on establishing who’s really behind recent events.

Ad

Although it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that pre-release spoilers and leaks won’t be made available, I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 9 at least has confirmed release information.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 9 release date and time

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 9 will likely see Jade and Alina having become much closer (Image via CloverWorks)

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 9 is set for a premiere in Japan at 12:00 AM JST on Saturday, March 8, 2025. Virtually all overseas audiences will see the episode premiere locally sometime during the day on Friday, March 7. A vast minority of viewers will instead see the series premiere early morning on Saturday, March 8 locally, like in Japan. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Ad

Trending

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 9 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:00AM, Friday, March 7, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:00AM, Friday, March 7, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3:00PM, Friday, March 7, 2025 Central European Time 4:00PM, Friday, March 7, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Friday, March 7, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:00PM, Friday, March 7, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:00AM, Saturday, March 8, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Saturday, March 8, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 9

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 9 should reveal exactly who is behind the appearance of the Dark Gods (Image via CloverWorks)

The highly anticipated fantasy series is already confirmed to be streaming on Crunchyroll internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. This was confirmed via the platform’s release of its Winter 2025 lineup and schedule. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that English and German language dubs for the series will be produced, with no other dubs announced as of this article’s writing.

Ad

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 8 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 8 began with Jade suspecting that both Viena and Fiena’s dark cores had to be destroyed simultaneously to defeat them. Jade said he and Alina would each take one of them in a plan he had. He used the Composite Skill Millia to land a fatal blow on his target, while Alina did the same to hers. However, their timing was off, leading to the pair regenerating. Lowe then departed with Aiden as Viena absorbed Fiena into her.

Ad

She then took her monstrous true form as Vilfina, proving to be much more powerful by injuring Alina. The wound couldn’t be healed, even with Lululee’s revival skill as Viena and Fiena split again. Jade took them on alone likewise, but was at his limit. However, he realized they weren’t one being, but a failed experiment, using this to taunt them and save Alina. Meanwhile, Lululee had all but given up hope that she could save Alina, who said it was okay if she died.

Ad

As Alina stood up to fight, it inspired Lululee to be stronger and gave her the push needed to strengthen her resolve and heal Alina. She then saved Jade from death, telling him to rest and leave it to her, eventually defeating Velfina. After she and the others praised Lululee, they returned to the Centennial Festival. The episode ended with Aline and Jade resuming their date, her telling him about Shroud and asking him not to die, showing her true feelings for him.

Ad

What to expect from I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 9 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 9 should open up with Jade and the rest of the Silver Sword reporting to the Guildmaster about what happened. This should in turn lead to the reveal that the Guildmaster has discovered something about the people behind these latest events.

Focus should then shift to this presumably villainous group, highlighting at least their mastermind and the next enemy Alina should face in the immediate future. The episode will likely end with this threat making itself known to Alina and the rest of the Silver Sword.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback