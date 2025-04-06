I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 1: Azusa’s peaceful life shifts as Goddess Mega-Mega descends

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 1 aired on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST, bringing back the chill, heartwarming vibes fans adore.

Based on Kisetsu Morita’s light novel and brought to life by Studio Revoroot, the anime follows Azusa Aizawa, a former office worker who worked herself to death. Reborn in a fantasy world with immortality, she chose to live stress-free by hunting nothing but slimes, only to discover centuries later that she’d maxed out at level 99.

Season 1 saw Azusa evolve from a lone witch to the center of a loving magical family. From adopting slime spirit daughters Falfa and Shalsha to mentoring a dragon girl and bonding with a high demon, Azusa’s once-simple life turned unexpectedly vibrant.

Now, I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 1 picks up where it left off, bringing back the laughter, magic, and wholesome chaos fans worldwide fell for.

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 1 begins with Azusa and Laika making slime-shaped manju

A still of Azusa making slime snacks (Image via Studio Teddy)

I've been killing slimes for 300 years season 2 episode 1 kicks off with Azusa and Laika strolling through the southern forest, attempting to collect herbs together with the chance to practice traditional witchcraft. During their humble stroll, they unexpectedly discover rice and red beans, which leads Azusa to want to make sumptuous Manju for her slime children, Falfa and Shalsha.

After a few kitchen mishaps and comedic assistance from Flatorte, she finally nails the recipe. The kids are hooked, which sparks a thought to develop it as a commercial product. Snack Slimes are cute buns designed after slimes and sweet bean filling inside each one. The charm of Falfa results in immediate success, and the company sells like crazy. The day ends with a full celebration, happy hearts, bellies, and a big family win.

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 1 introduces Mega-Mega and the virtue stamp card scheme

A still of Goddess from Killing Slimes season 2 episode 1 (Image via Studio Teddy)

In I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 1, things take a divine twist when Halkara brings up a quirky new trend: a virtue stamp card inspired by a "Meetable God" campaign. It’s basically a loyalty card, but for doing good deeds. Apparently, the Goddess Mega-Mega has been blessing people who perform acts of kindness, from healing the sick to reuniting lost items.

Curious, Azusa, Halkara, and Shalsha head to Vitamei, where the vibe is part pop concert, part celestial event. Mega-Mega makes a flashy entrance and instantly recognizes Azusa. It turns out that she voluntarily stepped down from her divine post to connect better with humans and came up with the idea of the virtue stamp just to spread kindness.

Later, she pulls Azusa aside for a heart-to-heart, assuring her that her immortality isn’t going anywhere. And in true Slime300 style, there's a goofy twist: Mega-Mega was actually demoted for reincarnating too many people as eternally young girls. Still, she genuinely seems to care about making the world a little brighter.

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 1 concludes with Azusa embracing family, fulfillment, and virtue

Still of Azusa earning virtue from her family members (Image via Studio Teddy)

Back home, the love flows freely. Azusa’s family surprises her with their own virtue stamps, thanking her for the slime snacks, the cozy life, and all the everyday magic she brings. Falfa and Shalsha’s sweet gestures get Azusa a little emotional, and it hits her - she might not be the textbook definition of a witch, but she’s living her best life surrounded by the people she loves.

In the final scene of I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 1, she happily declares herself the happiest witch ever. And the family? They’re all in on the virtue stamp idea, too.

