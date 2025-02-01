10 best anime to watch if you like Witch Craft Works

Witch Craft Works is a popular Japanese anime that revolves around Ayaka Kagari, a powerful witch who protects Honoka Takamiya, her seemingly normal classmate, from harm.

With its intriguing fantasy premise involving witches and magic, Witch Craft Works has garnered a dedicated fanbase. If you're a fan of this anime looking for similar shows to enjoy, here are 10 of the best anime to watch next:

The anime presented below features fantasy settings, strong female lead characters, magic and supernatural elements, school life, and action—themes and aspects that fans of Witch Craft Works will appreciate. From magic high schools to failed knights, these shows promise an immersive viewing experience.

10 best anime for fans of Witch Craft Works

1) The Familiar of Zero

The Familiar of Zero (Image via J.C. Staff)

In a magic academy called Tristain Academy is Louise Francoise Le Blanc de La Valliere, a mage nicknamed "Louise the Zero" due to her spells always resulting in explosions. During an important summoning ritual, she summons Saito Hiraga, an ordinary Japanese boy.

Louise is humiliated, but the two slowly develop a friendship as she accepts Saito as someone familiar. Like Witch Craft Works, The Familiar of Zero features a prestigious magic school setting and a fiercely powerful female lead character paired with an ordinary male character.

Their unusual relationship leads to plenty of humorous and touching moments. Fans of fantasy and magic will find the anime world highly appealing, filled with mages, magical creatures, and adventures.

2) Absolute Duo

Absolute Duo (Image via Eight Bit)

After losing his sister in a tragic Blaze-related incident, Tooru Kokonoe enrolls at Koryo Academy to learn to control Blaze, a sentient weapon taking the form of a shield. He is paired with Julie Sigtuna, a silver-haired girl with a flowing rapier.

Like Witch Craft Works, Absolute Duo centers around a powerful female character who partners with a male protagonist. Set in a prestigious school for mixed weapon and magic combat, the anime also features gorgeous animation and thrilling action scenes.

Romance also blossoms between the two paired main characters, leading to lighthearted moments.

3) Chivalry of a Failed Knight

Chivalry of a Failed Knight (Image via Silver Link)

At Hagun Academy, Ikki Kurogane is considered a "Failed Knight" due to his low magical abilities despite being from a famous lineage. However, he possesses immense physical strength and a deep understanding of martial arts and swordplay.

With Stella Vermillion, an honors student born to an elite Blazer family, Ikki soon proves everyone wrong. Boasting gorgeous swordplay and intense action sequences, Chivalry of a Failed Knight matches the excitement present in Witch Craft Works.

The romance between Ikki and Stella is also heartwarming to follow. While their dynamic differs from Honoka and Ayaka's, their relationship showcases two capable partners working together, making both shows highly appealing to watch for fans.

4) Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero

Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero (Image via Arms)

After saving a world from destruction, Akatsuki Ousawa returns to Earth and enrolls in Babel, a school for individuals who have traveled to other worlds. Imbued with great strength, he brings back Miu, a princess from the other world, claiming her as his sister.

Together, they soon uncover a sinister plot threatening Babel. The fantasy adventure series Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero features similarities with Witch Craft Works, like a magic school premise and paired main characters with supernatural abilities.

Packed with exciting action and comedic ecchi moments, Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero balances thrills with humor, perfect for fans seeking more shows like Witch Craft Works.

5) The Irregular at Magic High School

The Irregular at Magic High School (Image via Madhouse)

At Magic High School, Tatsuya Shiba is ranked low due to his unique magical abilities - while excelling extraordinarily in technical magic and combat. Due to his modified brain, he cannot use magic, which requires strong emotions.

His sister Miyuki, a powerful magician herself, supports and protects him while he serves as her guardian. With a similar magic high school backdrop, the intricate magic system in The Irregular at Magic High School will appeal to Witch Craft Works fans.

The complex relationship between Tatsuya and Miyuki, where both protect each other differently, creates an interesting dynamic. Intense battles and an immersive world of intrigue further enhance the anime viewing experience.

6) High School DxD

High School DxD (Image via TNK)

Issei Hyodo dreams of having a harem one day. However, on his first date with a girl, she turns out to be a fallen angel intent on killing him. Fortunately, Rias Gremory, a devil princess, revives him as her servant and helps him unlock his own powers as part of her devil army.

Now part of the Occult Research Club, Issei finds his daily life completely overturned. At the same time, more ecchi than Witch Craft Works, High School DxD features a similar mixed fantasy setting with angels, devils, fallen angels, and other supernatural elements.

The series focuses on supernatural beings helping each other grow stronger. Comedy and romance are also prominently balanced with intense action sequences. Fans of Witch Craft Works will certainly find enjoyment in this entertaining series.

7) Trinity Seven

Trinity Seven (Image via Seven Arcs)

When Arata Kasuga's town vanishes, his childhood friend Hijiri, who was raised like family with him, disappears too. Arata is recruited into the Royal Biblia Academy to get his old life back and rescue Hijiri.

There, he teams up with six powerful female magicians known as "Trinity Seven" to uncover grimoire secrets and prevent further destruction. Like Witch Craft Works, Trinity Seven excels in crafting a visually stunning fantasy realm where magic is prevalent.

An ordinary male lead gaining strength with the help of supremely skilled female characters echoes similar dynamics in both anime. The humor and fan service elements seamlessly mixed into the compelling narrative make this anime easy to binge.

8) Strike the Blood

Strike the Blood (Image via Silver Link, Connect)

When monsters known as Denizens begin terrorizing the Demon District on Itogami Island, the Lion organization dispatches Yukina Himeragi, a Sword Shaman, to observe Kojou Akatsuki, a rumored vampire.

As Yukina's role evolves from observer to partner, they discover a sinister plan that threatens the entire island. In Strike the Blood, a "fourth primogenitor" vampire gains immense power by drinking blood, awakening his familiars to protect those important to him.

This resonates with Honoka in Witch Craft Works, who displays extraordinary magic abilities when protecting Ayaka. Mixing vampire fantasy elements with magic and swordplay action set in a high school environment, Strike the Blood hits similar notes that make Witch Craft Works so popular with fans.

9) Freezing

Freezing (Image via A.C.G.T.)

In a world where monstrous inter-dimensional aliens named Nova threaten mankind, genetically engineered female warriors known as Pandoras train from a young to combat this menace.

Kazuya Aoi enrolls in West Genetics military academy, where he meets and forms a powerful partnership with Satellizer, one of the academy's strongest Pandoras. Both Freezing and Witch Craft Works feature a high school boy forming bonds with powerful girls who wield supernatural abilities to battle formidable enemies.

Intense battles and a thought-provoking story balanced with comedic and romantic moments make Freezing a worthwhile series for fans to dive into after enjoying Witch Craft Works.

10) Bladedance of Elementalers

Bladedance of Elementalers (Image via TNK)

After a series of events involving a contracted spirit, Kamito Kazehaya finds himself enrolled in Areishia Spirit Academy as its only male elementalist. Known for his past achievements as the powerful Ren Ashbell, he finds himself surrounded by female students in this traditionally all-girls school.

Soon, he gets embroiled in a deadly tournament for the next Queen. Cross-dressing characters and powerful Elementalist mages unleashing magical abilities make Bladedance of Elementalers an excellent series for Witch Craft Works fans.

Despite his seemingly ordinary background, Kamito displays immense strength and combat prowess, much like Honoka in Witch Craft Works, leading to many battles that satisfy viewers seeking strong fantasy action.

Conclusion

Witch Craft Works stands out for blending ordinary high school life with the extraordinary world of magic and fantasy. Fans wanting more anime with similar themes of magical academies, skilled witches/mages, and action with a dose of comedy and romance need look no further than these top 10 recommendations.

Whatever your preference, you will find another great anime full of witchcraft and supernatural fun among these suggestions.

