I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 12 will premiere on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 10 pm JST on Tokyo MX. In the previous episode, there was a lot of focus on Leticia Dorman and Prince Clarke's wedding, which was the topic of discussion among the people in the castle.

Ad

Episode 11 focused on Lyle gossiping by accident regarding how Clarke plans to renounce his royal status to be with Leticia, with the cast reacting to that. I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 12 is going to conclude the season, most likely by showing the aftermath of the couple's wedding.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Ad

Trending

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 12 release date and time for all regions

Brianna as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

The release times for I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 12 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 5 am Sunday March 23, 2025

Central Time 7 am Sunday March 23, 2025

Eastern Time 8 am Sunday March 23, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm Sunday March 23, 2025

Central European Time 2 pm Sunday March 23, 2025

Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Sunday March 23, 2025

Philippine Time 9 pm Sunday March 23, 2025

Australia Central Time 10:30 pm Sunday March 23, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 12?

Nadir and Neil as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

Those anime fans who are currently living in Japan could watch I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 12 on platforms such as Tokyo MX and BS Fuji.

Ad

When it comes to anime fans who are living overseas, they can access the English-subtitled version of this episode on Crunchyroll, but they are going to have to pay for the subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Prince Clarke as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

This 2025 winter anime's episode 11 starts with scenes of Leticia and Prince Clarke, respectively, being overwhelmed by the plans for the wedding. However, in the following scene, Lyle is seen listening to what Clarke and his father have been discussing, which leads to a misunderstanding where he thinks the prince is renouncing his royal status to be with Leticia.

Ad

The episode then focuses on the vast majority of the cast reacting to this gossip, to the point that many think that Leticia and Clarke are going to escape and sell some treasures to make money. Then Nadir decides to gather everyone after the gossip gets out of hand, which is when Leticia finds out the truth.

The last part of the installment, in the classic tone of the series, has Leticia confronting Clarke about this, and it is revealed that it was a misunderstanding, much to her embarrassment. Afterward, the wedding scene is finally shown, and the couple gets married, with Leticia having a final moment looking at the screen and claiming she can't run away anymore.

Ad

What to expect from I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 12?

Clarke and Leticia as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 12 is going to end this romantic comedy's season by showing the aftermath of the wedding between Leticia and Clarke. It is also very likely to provide some conclusions for some character arcs and perhaps end with a final comedic moment.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback