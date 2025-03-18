Ichi the Witch chapter 27 release date and time, what to expect and more

Ichi the Witch chapter 27 is set to release on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 12 am JST, according to the official MANGA PLUS website. Following Ichi and Gokuraku's explosion onto the scene to directly attack Lord Bakagami, fans are eager to see what his tapir-like Magik is hiding and who it really is.

At the moment, there aren't any verifiable spoilers that would afford an idea as to what might happen in chapter 27. What is confirmed is the release information of Ichi the Witch chapter 27 thanks to official sources like Shueisha's MANGA PLUS website.

This feature delves into the latest release information about the chapter and goes on to speculate what to expect from it.

Ichi the Witch chapter 27 release date and time

Desscaras (Image via Shueisha)

Ichi the Witch chapter 27 is slated for release on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 12 am JST. For those around the globe, this would imply a local noon or early evening release on Sunday, March 23, 2025. A select few international audiences will instead witness the release quite early on in the morning hours of Monday, March 24, 2025, much like Japanese readers.

Ichi the Witch chapter 27 has been scheduled to release in different time zones as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday March 24, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11 AM Sunday March 23, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3 PM Sunday March 23, 2025 Central Daylight Time 4 PM Sunday March 23, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM Sunday March 23, 2025 Philippine Time 11 PM Monday March 23, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 AM Monday March 24, 2025

Where to read Ichi the Witch chapter 27

Ichi (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can tune in to the issue on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGA PLUS service, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free and grant readers access to the first and latest three chapters of a certain series. The third one is a paid service, requiring a subscription, to grant readers complete access to a series.

Ichi the Witch chapter 26 recap

Princess Richia and Bagakami (Image via Shueisha)

Titled 26th Hunt: Lord Bakagami, the chapter reveals a brief flashback into how Lord Bakagami came to be. Set about 10 years ago, the chapter began with soldiers out searching for Princess Richia. The little girl's mother had recently passed away from illness and staying at home reminded the princess of her mother so she fled.

Hiding in an alleyway, she met a tapir-like Majik who asked her to embrace. Once she did, she felt her sadness disappear. Overjoyed, she took the tapir all around town, telling people to do the same who received a similar feeling. Back at the royal palace, a minister was presenting the King with a rundown of the present situation. All in all, the country was experiencing extreme financial hardship.

Just then, a soldier called out and asked the King to look outside. The King and minister alike were surprised to see the townsfolk lined up outside the palace, with Princess Kagami in front of them and tapir in arms. She explained to her father what the tapir was and thus became the country's savior. Conditions improved and hearing the rumor of the tapir, hordes of foreigners visited the country.

Even an inspection was carried out by the Witches' Association and the tapir was dubbed "The Blessed Slumber Majik". It was named Bakagami and acquiring it was forbidden. With time, the country experienced wealth and prosperity and the country was renamed to Bakagami. Moreover, since the Witches' inspection, subsequent inspection requests were declined.

This was done to not strain the Majik and anger it. Back to the present, Desscaras questioned its safety given it grew with more sadness absorbed. But the Royal Escort strongly expressed his faith and forbade Desscaras directly from even trying to acquire it. Just then, Princess Richia appeared and spoke of a ceremony.

It was being held to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Bakagami's arrival. Starting in 3 days, the princess would offer up prayers to Bakagami for the people, given she was their representative who founded the tapir initially. But the talks were cut short as Gokuraku and Ichi exploded through the roof, the latter unleashing an "Inazuri" on Bakagami. It did nothing to wake up the sleeping Majik but surprisingly, it blew color off the Majik's body, revealing a white exterior.

What to expect from Ichi the Witch chapter 27 (speculative)

Ichi and Gokuraku's entrance (Image via Shueisha)

Ichi the Witch chapter 27 should open with a continued focus on Gokuraku and Ichi's supercharged entrance into the Majik's resting place. Needless to mention, Desscaras and Kumugi will be shocked out of their wits, given that Gokuraku simply took Ichi away previously and now this.

Further, as mentioned by the Royal Escort, any attempt to acquire or attack Lord Bakagami will be met with severe consequences. That will likely be what Ichi the Witch chapter 27 showcases. Princess Richia will also try to plead Bakagami's case, but Ichi's keen sense of danger and the King Majik within might speak up.

Lastly, the chapter could end with the revelation of what truly Bakagami is, an actual Blessed Sleeping Majik or something far sinister.

