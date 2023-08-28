Ichigo's latest battle has Bleach fans under its thrall (and it's for a good reason)

The most recent episode of the Bleach Thousand Year Part 2 arc, titled The Headless Star, has shocked the fandom, leaving them ecstatic and anxious about the next installment. Ichigo Kurosaki, whose new ultimate skill has once again demonstrated his unwavering dedication and limitless progress, is at the center of the excitement.

The concept of heroes enduring rigorous training to acquire new abilities is not new in the world of shonen and Bleach is no exception. The protagonist, Ichigo Kurosaki, personifies this journey of empowerment and self-discovery. Every meeting with a difficult foe has forced Ichigo to advance, whether it is through demanding training sessions or the emergence of dormant skills.

This was also seen in episode 21 of Bleach Thousand Year Part 2, in which Ichigo makes a spectacular appearance in the Soul Society to face the remaining Bambies.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the anime.

Getsuga Jujisho: Unleashing Ichigo's new Shikai ability in Bleach

Expand Tweet

The 11th Division's captain, Kenpachi, is relentlessly attacked by the Bambies in the midst of combat, leaving him gravely injured and unable to stand. Yachiru Kusajishi, his subordinate, is nowhere to be found. He is stretched to the limit by the Quincy abilities that the Bambies, notably Candice Catnipp, use on him.

Ichigo Kurosaki emerges heroically when things seem dire, mocking Zaraki in a kind way and saying that he never imagined having to save him someday. When Zaraki rescued Ichigo from Nnoitra in the Hueco Mundo arc, it seemed like Ichigo was returning a favor.

Ichigo, with a smug look, fights the Bambies, and with lightning speed, he intervenes and employs his iconic move, the Getsuga Jujisho, his newly learned Shikai ability, for the first time against Candice Catnipp. Ichigo's strong attack meets Candice's lightning strike in a clash of energy that causes an explosion that affects everyone nearby.

Expand Tweet

The combat is briefly stopped by the appearance of a dazzling, brilliant light in the distance, as this beam of light serves as Yhwach's route to the Soul King. Following this tough combat, Ichigo makes his way towards Yhwach while Rukia, Renji, Byakuya, Ikaku, and the others turn up to take Ichigo's position in the fight against Bazz B and the Bambies.

After mastering his actual Zanpakuto at the Soul Palace, Ichigo Kurosaki discovered Getsuga Jujisho. When Ichigo used to sharpen a single blade, he would unleash his Shikai, Getsuga Tensho, which would cause his blade to discharge a lethal burst of energy. Ichigo's Shikai changed as he realized the profound nature of his Zanpakuto.

The powerful potential of using two swords simultaneously was awakened by this improved talent, which allowed him to simultaneously execute his hallmark assault from both blades. A magnificent cross-shaped explosion of energy was strong enough to destroy one of Candice's arms. Candice would have certainly died if this deadly attack had made close contact with her.

Fans react

Expand Tweet

Following the most recent episode, fans of Bleach flocked to Twitter to express their elation and wonder. Many commented on how chilling the episode was, praising Ichigo for his incredible journey and declaring him the greatest of all time, while others believed Ichigo to be the best shonen protagonist.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

From the first appearance of Ichigo's Shikai and Bankai to his transformation into a Vasto Lorde during his epic battle with Ulquiorra, his development has been amazing to see. Along the way, he has also accepted his Hollowfication, used his Fullbringer abilities, and finally mastered his real Shikai and Bankai forms. Ichigo's never-ending desire to improve fascinates fans even as Bleach draws to a close.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.