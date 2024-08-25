Ikemoto's comment on Sarada's jacket in Boruto Two Blue Vortex confirms what BoruSara fans had guessed all along

Boruto Two Blue Vortex, the continuation of the Boruto series, raised many questions within the fandom, particularly regarding Boruto and his relationships with others. The Sarada and Sumire fandoms have been at odds over this topic ever since their characters were introduced.

Sarada's story has been closely tied to Boruto throughout the entirety of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generation series, but the new character designs introduced in the second iteration of the manga brought about a new set of problems.

However, Ikemoto and Kishimoto's recent interview provided fans with more clarity on Sarada's character design philosophy while also strengthening the BoruSara arguments.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Boruto Two Blue Vortex series.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Boruto and Sarada's connection to each other is now confirmed by Ikemoto

Sarada's new post-timeskip design had her wearing an oversized black and Red jacket similar to Boruto's design in the series' earliest teasers. This kept on fueling the BoruSara fan theories.

But the numerous color spreads of Boruto's own post-timeskip design which had Boruto wearing a black cape with purple inner lining strengthened the Boruto-Sumire fandom.

This paired with the stark aesthetic differences between Boruto, Kawaki, Sarada, and Sumire. Sarada and Kawaki's timeskip designs both had an oversized and easygoing aesthetic, which was further used as an argument to disprove the connection between Boruto and Sarada.

But Mikio Ikemoto's comments regarding Sarada's post time-skip outfit have revealed that Sarada's oversized jacket is simply a men's jacket belonging to the brand Boruto. This essentially confirms the connection between Boruto and Sarada and hence the BoruSara fandom's fan theories.

Fan reactions to the comments

Many BoruSara fans have expressed that their theories have finally been confirmed by the authors and are no longer just headcanon. A few other fans mentioned that Sarada seeking out clothes that reminded her of Boruto further strengthens the ongoing narrative around their connection.

"Dayumm I thought it was a headcanon at first; I love that it's actually canon 😭🙏," one fan said.

"Sarada missed Boruto so much that she bought herself a jacket of the same brand that he wore. She didn't want to forget him for a single second...😭," another fan said.

Other fans took the opportunity to praise her character design and how actual thought was put into her overall aesthetic, leading her to design her outfit to remember her loved ones.

Another fan mentioned that Sarada's outfit choice might be a result of her fear that one day she'll forget Boruto, just like what happened with the rest of the village after Eida used omnipotence in Boruto Two Blue Vortex.

"I love how Sarada’s character design have things related to people she loves," one fan wrote.

"I believe sarada has faced psychological problems fearing that she will also forget her friend like everyone else . It's really understandable why she is wearing the same brand clothes as him." Another fan wrote.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 revealed that Jura's attack on Boruto actually worked, enabling Kawaki to essentially capture Boruto. Kashin Koji's involvement in the whole situation, due to his ability to look into the future, was also unveiled. Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 14 will be released on September 20, 2024.

