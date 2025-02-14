Imu's powers may be the exact opposite of Blackbeard's in One Piece

One Piece chapter 1138 was the last time the series focused on the battle between Loki and the Holy Knights. Before this chapter, the powers of Gunko's devil fruit were also revealed, as she had the powers of the Arrow-Arrow devil fruit. While the introduction of these two Holy Knights was as amazing as fans expected, their arrival also gave rise to mysteries.

Just like Gunko, Imu used similar powers during the first encounter between the World Government officials and King Cobra. This hinted that the World Government leader might have the authority to gift others devil fruit powers. Moreover, this would make Imu the opposite of Marshall D Teech in terms of powers, who used his powers to steal devil fruit powers.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring the resemblance between the powers of Imu and Blackbeard

Gunko's powers as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1138 returned its focus to the Dead Realm of the Elbaph Island as both Shamrock and Gunko tried their best to convince Loki to join the Holy Knights. However, the accursed prince was adamant about his choices and rejected the offerings of the invaders. This had Gunko taking the offense as she started using strange abilities.

Gunko's body enlarged and arrows started coming out of her legs. She reaffirmed Loki's feelings about the current matter, but she was disappointed yet again. These arrows pierced through Loki's head and caused him agony. Eventually, Shamrock arrived and stopped Gunko before her actions killed the accursed prince of Elbaph.

Imu's powers as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Surprisingly, Gunko's devil fruit powers had already appeared in the series before, or at least powers that looked similar to hers. After the meeting between the World Government officials ended with disappointment, Imu and the Gorosei were ready to kill the leader of Arabasta for his boasting about Nefartari Lili.

For this purpose, Imu used an arrow to attack King Cobra. Fortunately, Sabo arrived in time and saved King Cobra. However, it was too late now as Imu and the Gorosei weren't ready to spare the lives of anyone who had witnessed the truth behind the power of the World Government.

Blackbeard with the stolen powers of Whitebeard (Image via Toei Animation)

Surprisingly, Imu's powers, which are displayed against King Cobra, were more or less the same as that of Gunko. This had the fans speculating that Imu's powers might be to grant others devil fruit powers.

Surprisingly, this would make the World Government leader the exact opposite of Blackbeard because Marshall D Teech could steal other's powers. So, this contract makes both Imu and Marshall D Teech the central antagonists and one of the most overpowered characters in One Piece.

Analysis and final thoughts

The idea of Imu having the ability to grant devil fruit powers isn't new because during the Egghead Arc, Saint Saturn's yokai powers were robbed from him during a final conversation with the World Government leader. So, Imu might also be the one who granted the Gorosei their devil fruit powers and might have a bigger role in the series than fans speculate.

