Inspiration from Naruto may have shaped one of One Piece’s most dangerous villains

One Piece has taken inspiration from many different sources over the years, and surprising sources of inspiration have often been found in other classic manga. Oda even mentioned a moment in Naruto that he was so taken by that he made it into one of the most dangerous foes in all of One Piece.It's interesting to see how original works may also knowingly take a few small ideas from other creators and change them into something different. The result was a character whose powers and questionability might also echo the story of Kishimoto.How one Naruto character inspired Eiichiro Oda to include Shiryu in One Piece, explainedWhen speaking of the creation of the villains in One Piece, Eiichiro Oda has frequently spoken about how he gets inspiration from different places, including other manga. Oda explained that one scene in Naruto by Masashi Kishimoto particularly caught his eye and directly inspired the design of one of his most lethal foes, Shiryu of the Blackbeard Pirates.The incident that struck Oda was by a Naruto antagonist who employed invisibility to lethal effect. The character dove into the water, creating only a weak outline that had been left behind, and the foreboding aura it provided impressed Oda so much that he incorporated a similar concept into his own series.A still from the Naruto manga shows the invisible character (Image via Shueisha)According to Oda, invisibility was not just the act of literally disappearing from sight, but was also the act of instilling extreme fear and uncertainty in the middle of a fight. Based on this concept, he created Shiryu, a character whose Suke Suke no Mi power allows him to fully disappear, making him an unexpected and deadly adversary.What makes this inspiration interesting is how Oda transformed the idea to fit the darker and more ruthless character of Shiryu. While Kishimoto's scene had it feeling of suspense and atmosphere, Oda changes the idea in order to fit One Piece, where Shiryu's power fits his cold and merciless character.Also read: 10 OP episodes with the best opening scenesOne Naruto villain inspired Oda to introduce Shiryu (Image via Toei Animation)This type of creative borrowing is indicative of the respect one of the largest shonen creators of the era has for one another. Oda did not simply copy Kishimoto; he borrowed what visual and thematic effects Kishimoto created and re-contextualized the technique in a way that enhanced his own story.The result is a villain whose powers not only provide strategic depth to combat but evoke the sequence of fear regarding a monster lurking unseen and unheard in the shadows. In this way, one scene from Naruto became the inspiration for one of One Piece's most terrifying enemies and shows that inspiration can come from different series and be unique.Final thoughtsThe connection of Naruto and One Piece through the creation of Shiryu suggests how even some of the most original stories can enhance their worlds through inspiration from other stories. Oda incorporated Kishimoto's unsettling invisible scene. He did not simply copy Kishimoto's scene and share it; he modified it completely and created one of the most deadly villains in One Piece.By reworking that idea to align with Shiryu's brutal character, Oda showcases how inspiration, along with imagination, can construct characters that can leave a lasting impression.