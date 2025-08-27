The hidden myth behind Romance Dawn might connect Joy Boy to a divine figure in One Piece

One Piece has consistently featured layers of meaning in its titles, arcs, and even symbols, which makes it surprising that the very first arc of the series, Romance Dawn, is particularly notable. Most fans just think of it as the very beginning of Luffy's epic journey to become the King of the Pirates, but there is most likely quite a bit more to it than just that.

Romance Dawn could hint at an ancient romantic story that created the world itself, possibly one connected to Joy Boy and the mysterious Goddess of Dawn.

Disclaimer: The article is a speculative theory and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

How Romance Dawn connects to Joy Boy in One Piece, explained

Romance Dawn could be more than just Luffy's start of journey in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The undisclosed folklore behind Romance Dawn may imply that Joy Boy's "legacy" was intertwined with not only history, but perhaps also a divine character that helped construct the foundations of the One Piece world. The casual read of the phrase refers to Luffy's dream soon filled beginning, but the title has the capacity to refer to an ancient romance to boot; Joy Boy's relation to the Goddess of Dawn.

In multiple mythologies, dawn is personified as a goddess of light, renewal, or transition. common figures such as Aurora, in Roman lore; Eos, in Greek lore, and Ushas in Hindu lore, take on these trappings, leaving the symbolism rather universal.

Joy Boy's romantic past could be behind the name of the Romance Dawn in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

If Oda borrowed from these mythologies, then perhaps Joy Boy was originally bound to such a divine figure, and it created a love story that spans the ages. For instance, in Greek mythology, Aurora falls in love with Tithonus and originally prays to the gods for Tithonus to be made immortal, but forgets to ask for eternal youth, which leads to suffering for Tithonus and ultimately leads to his transformation.

A parallel may be drawn here: perhaps Joy Boy, like Tithonus, was cursed with longevity or transformation, hinted at by the enigmatic line of Bink's Sake: "after all is said and done, we all end up skeletons." That Joy Boy turned into something else besides human rings true in his status as a tragic but central character.

Thousand Sunny as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece tends to reflect these mythic stories in its character interactions. The tale of Kyros and Scarlett at Dressrosa, lovers torn apart by destiny, transformation, and sacrifice, seems like a conscious echo of the same mythic struggles. As Kyros was remolded into the "Thunder Soldier," Joy Boy's own transformation can have originated from his relationship with the Goddess of Dawn, one that eventually held both potential and tragedy.

Even the Thousand Sunny can encode that myth, the one side being the sun, a symbol of the goddess, and the other side resonating the Joy Boy and Zunesha, his friend. If true, Romance Dawn is not only the story of the pirates' adventure, but a hint to a mythic romance that characterized the ancient past. The secret romance of Joy Boy and the Goddess of Dawn may well indeed be the real source of the light that the "Dawn" is to bear.

Final thoughts

Luffy as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The first arc of the series, Romance Dawn, may not just signify the beginning of Luffy's journey but the echoes of an ancient myth that originated the One Piece world itself. Oda may be creating a romance around Joy Boy and the Goddess of Dawn that follows many mythologies from various cultures, encompassing love, loss, and transformation.

If this hidden lore is accurate, then “Dawn” in Romance Dawn isn't simply the start of a journey, it could be an eternal light of a love that has now been forgotten.

