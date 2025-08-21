Latest One Piece development suggests Imu’s twisted system may still be better than Rocks D. Xebec’s rule

One Piece has consistently opened doors for discussions about power and systems that shape its world. One of the most stimulating debates would be analysing Imu, the mysterious sovereign who rules from within the shadows, and Rocks D. Xebec, the infamous pirate who only dreamt of ruling the world.

Ad

Imu's system may be deeply corrupt and cruel, but it was at least organized and presented some illusion of balance. However, Rocks' vision was towards chaos, survival of the strongest, and pure lawlessness. With the latest events, it seems One Piece is foreshadowing that even Imu's distorted system would be better than Rocks' rule.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Why Imu’s twisted system may still be better than Rocks’ rule in One Piece, explained

Rocks's way of ruling the One Piece world could be more terrible than Imu (Image via Shueisha)

Imu, for more than 800 years, has had a system that, though terribly corrupt and repressive, still exercises some sense of order. His reign gave rise to organizations like the Navy, which, with imperfections, has members like Koby, Smoker, and Fujitora who actually safeguard the innocent.

Ad

Trending

This indicates that Imu's perverse system, albeit born of manipulation, still exercises stability and does not completely fall apart. It indicates the paradox of power; corruption exists, yet there is some measure of balance.

Imu's rule still has a sense of justice despite imperfections in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Rocks, however, would have been a completely different kind of leader. His ideology was along the lines of raw dominance without rules, systems, or accountability. If Rocks were to have taken over from Imu, the Navy most probably would have been disbanded, having no force to protect common folk.

Ad

Islands and cities overseas would have turned into playgrounds for brutal pirates, something like the chaos of Beehive Island, but on a worldwide scale. His world would be something in which the survival of only the fittest exists, with the weak and innocent having no chance at all of protection. In effect, Rocks' reign would not only break order but also remove the essence of it.

Blackbeard's ambition parallels with Rocks in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

This is why Imu's system, deformed as it is, is so much better than Rocks' vision when balanced against it. The modern world government is ruthless, but at least maintains a system where there is justice, albeit imperfect. Without that structure, the seas would be ruled by lawless freedom, in which devastation and chaos are the norm of daily life.

Ad

That concept holds even more validity when Blackbeard is taken into account, who actually appears to represent Rocks' concepts of unrestrained chaos and absolute power. His quest for a system-less world or accountability is reminiscent of what Rocks once sought to achieve, only as a haunting reminder of what might have been.

Final thoughts

One Piece demonstrates that a world under Rocks would collapse into total chaos, with no refuge for innocent and defenseless souls. Imu's system, while corrupt and oppressive, provides at least some level of organization and stability, and some balance of justice, however terrible it may be.

Ad

This override brings into focus a dark truth that sometimes even an imperfect order is a better alternative than unrestrained chaos. Fans remain aware of the reality of this chaos, with Blackbeard serving as a living testament to Rocks.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More