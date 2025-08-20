Latest One Piece chapter hints at the hidden influence behind Silver Axe

One Piece keeps readers on their toes when it draws from the real world, and the latest chapter may have done just that with Silver Axe. The character has taken a greater role in One Piece recently, but still remains a mystery; however, Silver Axe might have some subtle hints of hidden influence beyond his pirate nature.

Ad

Oda has been reported to use traits inspired by old and classic cinema, iconic actors, and even modern art to create his characters for some time now. Over the past few weeks, readers have found different references that have indicated the design and character personality of Silver Axe may not be purely fictional. The recent chapter of One Piece has suggested where the hidden influence behind Silver Axe lies.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Ad

Trending

What could be Eiichiro Oda's influence behind Silver Axe in One Piece, explored

𒉭Xavi𒉭 @BlacktyonteXavi It’s possible that kyo aka silver axe could be inspired by one of Japan legendary actors from the past “KEN TAKAKURA” Known to play yakuza roles &amp; etc! We know how Oda is inspired by the old movie classic and love to adapt the actors in his story. Cont.

Ad

The latest One Piece chapter has once again sparked various discussions and speculation by fans, regarding hidden inspirations by Eiichiro Oda, but this time, pointed at the enigmatic pirate Silver Axe.

Ever since the lore has established its place in canon as an infamous pirate from the era of Rocks D. Xebec, Silver Axe has always carried an air of secrecy; but the newest information has revealed hints indicating that Oda’s presentation of him as a character was perhaps influenced by some elements of real world cultural icons, rather than of purely original thought.

Ad

Oda is well-known for being heavily inspired by various aspects of cinema, history, and art, and Silver Axe is seemingly an even further manifestation of those influences.

Rocks Pirates' full appearance as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

One prominent theory suggests that Silver Axe could be inspired by the legendary Japanese actor Ken Takakura. Ken Takakura was known primarily for his role as a yakuza in film and often played stoic yet intimidating characters that embodied more of a sense of authority.

Ad

In fact, an iconic part of his overall aesthetic in much of his filmography would show him in his kimono that was worn loosely to reveal tattoos, something that fans have noticed is a feature of Silver Axe’s aesthetic.

In addition to this, Ken Takakura is additionally known for his filmography of a live-action role as Golgo 13, who is essentially an assassin akin to Silver Axe’s reputation as a merciless assassin in One Piece’s world. These parallels lead one to believe that Oda drew extensively from the actor's film image.

Ad

Oda might have taken Silver Axe's inspiration from Ken Takakura (Image via Shueisha)

A further interesting layer is in the realm of recent art. Silver Axe's colors, shades with clear X symbols, have the look of KAWS, a famous artist who employs "X" features on his characters. In 1999, KAWS organized a photoshoot of a samurai with these characteristic scarrings, which visually corresponds with Silver Axe's present representation.

Ad

Even his gloves look like ones commonly used in KAWS' works, and this implies that Oda might have incorporated this inspiration into the overall look of the character.

Also read: 10 most confusing One Piece lores so far, ranked

Rocks Pirates as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Collectively, these clues reveal that Silver Axe's character can be a conscious merger of Japanese movies and international pop art. Oda loves to put such subtle homage, and the new chapter finally presents fans with so many clues that they can now figure out Silver Axe's concealed inspirations.

Ad

Rather than being just another mysterious pirate, Silver Axe feels like a carefully crafted homage that reflects Oda’s love for classic actors and contemporary creativity, making him one of the more intriguing figures to emerge in the One Piece universe.

Final thoughts

Silver Axe's increasing appearance in One Piece could not be just a mere character introduction but rather a homage by Eiichiro Oda to cultural figures.

Silver Axe's features share similarities to character personas portrayed in films by Ken Takakura in his yakuza and hitman roles and are even influenced in stylistic aspects by KAWS' modern art forms. Silver Axe is a character that incorporates influences from both film and pop culture.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More