Is Boruto underusing Kakashi as a character?

Despite scarce amounts of screen time, Kakashi is a well-known character in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series. His screen time in the sequel has been a topic of discussion among both Naruto and Boruto fans. He is the former Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village and has found ways to make up for the loss of combat abilities after losing his Sharingan. Despite all of that, why is Kakashi barely receiving any screen time in the series?

Certain themes might give us a clue as to why the Copy Ninja doesn’t receive as much screen time as fans want him to. While some believe that he is not being utilized enough in the series, others say that this was a strategic move that adheres to the themes explored in the sequel.

Let’s take a look at whether or not Kakashi is being underutilized, or if his short screen time is justified.

Should Kakashi receive more screen time in

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?

While some fans might feel like the Copy Ninja hasn’t received nearly enough screen time in the series, there are a few reasons why his short screen time is justified. One of the main themes in both Naruto and the Boruto series is that the next generation will invariably be stronger than the previous generation. This is a line that has been told by Kakashi himself during the earlier parts of the original series.

He is an impeccable Jonin, and his role in the original series was to guide both the individual team members of Team 7 and the team as a whole when deployed in missions. From the plot's perspective, Kakashi’s role was to serve as a threshold to gauge some of the younger characters’ powers. He had an impressive run in the original series and played a crucial role in defeating some of the toughest opponents that Konoha has faced.

His relevance to the plot in the sequel isn’t as prominent when we compare it to the original Naruto series. Kakashi has been surpassed by his students like Naruto and Sasuke, and these two, in turn, will be surpassed by the likes of Sarada Uchiha, Kawaki and Boruto Uzumaki. People are constantly evolving, and those who were strong in the past will not be able to sustain the same vigor and combat abilities they once possessed.

Therefore, it is safe to say that the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series is not underutilizing Kakashi. In fact, if we look into the plot, the strongest characters in the village no longer possess the same strength. Kurama was killed and Sasuke’s Rinnegan was destroyed as well. There is a reason why two of the most skilled shinobis were nerfed to such an extent. This is the show’s way to direct the attention on the upcoming generation that is training and growing constantly.

It makes sense for Kakashi to have less screen time even if the entire fanbase misses him. However, he is a valued Shinobi who has done a lot for Konohagakure. Without his efforts, Konohagakure would not be enjoying the level of peace and comfort it does at the moment.

