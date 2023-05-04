Is Chainsaw Man manga on a hiatus? Delay of chapter 129 explained

Following the recent string of weekly releases for the Chainsaw Man manga series, fans were surprised to see it take a one-week hiatus after the release of chapter 128. While author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto certainly deserves rest, fans are curious as to why the recent release schedule change has been suddenly interrupted by a one-week break.

Especially unfortunate from the perspective of fans is the timing of the break relative to what the narrative is exploring at the moment. The series’ latest panel, in fact, saw the fan-dubbed Fakesaw Man, a suspected Chainsaw Man impostor, reappear for the first time in nearly 20 chapters. Even worse, considering the timing, viewers are speculating as to whether the series is on a long-term hiatus.

While fans are certainly disheartened by the break, despite the necessity of it, there is an additional good reason for chapter 129’s delay beyond Fujimoto needing rest. Furthermore, this temporary hiatus for chapter 129's release seemingly isn't indicative of the series' publication history for the near future

Chainsaw Man manga set to return after short one-week break due to Japan’s Golden Week festivities

Is the manga on a long-term hiatus?

While chapter 129 is unfortunately on a one-week break, fans can rest assured that Fujimoto’s flagship series is not on any kind of long-term hiatus. The series is instead taking a one-week break due to Japan’s Golden Week festivities. Weekly Shonen Jump series were on break last week, with this week seemingly set to see Shonen Jump+ series take their breaks.

Japan’s Golden Week is a roughly one-week long period in which several national holidays for the country take place. Following the accumulation of a significant number of holidays in this timespan throughout the country’s history, the federal government instead chose to create Golden Week.

Several corporations and companies in the nation institute partial or full-term breaks or vacations during Golden Week, especially in big business industries. Exact dates vary each year but are typically marked by the exact occurrences of the aforementioned holidays which are grouped into Golden Week.

In other words, the Chainsaw Man manga is not on any kind of long-term hiatus and is instead taking a one-week break. Alternatively, or even possibly as an additional correct reason for the break, Fujimoto could be returning to the schedule he’s regularly used in recent months.

In this serialization approach, fans would see Fujimoto release two chapters every three weeks. After the two chapters are published, a break week is taken, with two chapters then being published before the next break week. However, over the last month, Fujimoto has been releasing issues weekly with no breaks in between, beginning with chapter 124 and ending with chapter 129's hiatus.

Although this could be due to the Chainsaw Man author knowing Golden Week was coming, it more likely comes down to Fujimoto feeling healthy enough to do such work.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

