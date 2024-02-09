Is Dragon Ball GT still the black sheep of the franchise? Explored

Dragon Ball GT, the sequel series to Dragon Ball Z, has frequently been labeled the black sheep of the franchise. Despite garnering dedicated fans, it faced substantial criticism, often overshadowed by its predecessors. However, in recent years, a surprising resurgence of appreciation for this series has emerged within specific segments of the fandom.
Some Dragon Ball fans are taking a new look at GT, the series that aired in the late 1990s. They appreciated its singular story, character styles, and how it expanded the Dragon Ball world beyond Akira Toriyama's manga. Debates around GT being an official canon continue. Yet GT is finding fans who enjoy its unique additions to the popular franchise.
Dragon Ball GT: Shortcomings and criticisms
While Dragon Ball GT had its fans, it faced some major critiques during its original run. One notable issue was the lack of input from the series' creator, Akira Toriyama. With limited involvement from Toriyama, the storyline and characters didn't feel as cohesive as Dragon Ball Z. This left many feeling disconnected from Goku and his company's beloved journey.
Moreover, replacing the classic Dragon Balls with the Black Star Dragon Balls was a plot point that didn't land well with some. Many felt it added unnecessary complexity without a real purpose.
And Omega Shenron, the final villain, failed to captivate like Frieza or Cell. He came across as a one-dimensional baddie focused solely on might, with little personality behind him. Overall, the missing touch of Toriyama seemed to throw things off from what longtime Dragon Ball lovers had grown to love.
Fan opinions about the series have sparked much discussion over time. There remains a camp that continues to criticize aspects of the series. However, more Dragon Ball enthusiasts nowadays share positive views of GT as well.
They point to innovations in concepts, character appearances, and poignant scenes. Some maintain that production offers value regardless of imperfections. In their view, GT deserves credit for expanding the Dragon Ball world.
Nostalgia and fan love for the Dragon Ball GT
Dragon Ball GT clearly holds deep significance for many fans, perhaps partly due to the memories tied to their first experiences with the franchise during their formative years. This emotional connection frequently surpasses analytical critiques of the series, resulting in its enduring popularity and defense among those with nostalgic recollections.
While objective reviews may point out flaws, subjective perspectives often prevail when sentimentality is involved. Additionally, the series' weaknesses are sometimes viewed as contributing to its appeal. Going against the customary Dragon Ball approach brought a fresh and distinctive style to the franchise.
Some viewers value the chances of storytelling and the examination of new ideas, even if they aren't faultlessly carried out. The show's distinctive soundtrack, like the infamous rap song opening, has also become a nostalgic aspect that fans look back on fondly.
Final thoughts
Dragon Ball GT was not always viewed favorably within the Dragon Ball franchise. However, perspectives seem to be changing as some fans have begun appreciating the series in a new light. While valid critiques were made and flaws acknowledged, the series still holds meaning for many viewers.
Whether sparked by fond remembrances or genuine interest in its creative angles, affection for Dragon Ball GT stays sturdy. As more watchers re-examine the show and fresh audiences find it, discussion over its role in the overarching story will likely continue.