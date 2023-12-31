Is Dragon Raja completed? Status of the anime and the novel series, explained

Dragon Raja, also known as Long Zu, premiered as a fantasy adventure anime in 2022. The series, with its captivating storyline and an array of intriguing characters, gained widespread acclaim among viewers. The donghua (Chinese animation) series received positive feedback from anime enthusiasts, earning newfound popularity in the community.

The narrative of the anime closely follows the source material, a popular Chinese novel with the same name. Further, the novel has a Korean version as well and has previously been adapted into an MMORPG game in 2000 and an RPG mobile game in 2004.

With its successful debut, fans are now eagerly wondering whether the series is over, anticipating updates on the anime's future and seeking information about the status of the source novel.

Latest updates on the Dragon Raja anime and novel series

Anime series status

The anime series Dragon Raja made its debut on August 19, 2022, and concluded its initial run on November 25, 2022. The first season of the anime has a total of 17 episodes.

The anticipation for a second season was fulfilled with an official announcement from Tencent Video Animation on November 25, 2022. However, the release date for the upcoming season is currently undisclosed. A teaser motion picture was unveiled during Tencent Penguin Pictures' animation showcase on August 8, 2023.

The anime adaptation of Dragon Raja is based on a Chinese novel written by Jiang Nan. The anime adapts the contents of the first book of the series. Additionally, a Korean version of the web novel is penned by Lee Yeongdo.

Novel series status

The anime's season 2 visual (Image via Studio Garden Culture/ Tencent)

The Chinese version of this novel began serializing on April 1, 2010, with the introduction of the first volume, titled Dragon Raja I: The Blazing Dawn. Subsequent volumes were released in the following years, until the Dragon Raja III: Dark Moon Tide III in 2013.

The final physical volume, Dragon Raja IV: Odin's Abyss, marks the conclusion of the Chinese novel’s available volumes. In 2015, the fifth story arc began serialization. However, the series entered a hiatus in 2019, and it was officially discontinued in 2022.

The Korean version of the novel was initially published in 1998 and concluded its publication with a total of 12 volumes. Additionally, there is a Japanese version of Dragon Raja that recently concluded, also comprising a complete set of 12 volumes.

Currently, there are speculations that the Korean version of the novel will get an English adaptation. It is reported that the Korean author Lee Yeongdo is in the process of preparing the English version of his work. Discussions are underway regarding the potential English release of the first three books in the series.

The novel's widespread popularity prompted its adaptation into a manhua series, which began publication in 2010. Unfortunately, internal issues resulted in the discontinuation of the web novel after the release of three seasons.

A synopsis of the series

A cover image of the anime (Image via Studio Garden Culture/ Tencent)

The narrative of this series centers around the main character, Lu Mingfei, an ordinary and unlucky high school student. His life takes a drastic and unexpected turn when he receives a sudden scholarship from a foreign private university, Kassel College.

The anime unfolds as Lu Mingfei embarks on a unique journey, shifting from an ordinary life to his extraordinary adventures of slaying the dragon.

Stay tuned for more anime updates, news, and manga updates in 2024.