Is Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 delayed? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 is set to be released on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 12 am JST, ending the hiatus. Unlike some previous episodes, there will be no further postponements. In recent weeks, the manga's publishing schedule has been affected due to the mangaka, Gege Akutami taking few breaks, leading to rising anxiety about the events of the Chapter 230.

The introduction of Mahoraga's Infinite Void in the previous chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen has left fans worried about the safety of Satoru Gojo. With this new development, many readers have already begun to speculate Ryomen Sukuna as the expected winner. Even though Gojo appears to be in a terrible situation at the end of the last chapter, fans still have hope which adds to the anticipation for the publication of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 230.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 has been confirmed to be released on July 31

The release schedule of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga had been consistent on a weekly basis in the past, but recently author Gege Akutami made the decision to take a creative break from the series for a few days. This break was intended to allow the author to return refreshed and deliver the final portion of the storyline.

However, the decision ultimately led to a hiatus in the manga's publication. The long break will finally come to an end on July 31, 2023, with the release of Chapter 230, much to the delight of fans. The upcoming chapter will showcase the end of the ongoing intense battle between Gojo and Sukuna. With its return, the manga will not only provide closure to this thrilling conflict but also unveil new revelations that will alter the plot's dimensions.

Fans can read the chapter via official sources such as Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, July 31, at 12 am JST. This indicates a daytime release on Sunday, July 30, for most international fans.

Here is the release schedule for JJK chapter 230 for different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, July 30

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, July 30

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, July 30

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, July 30

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, July 30

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, July 30

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, July 31

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, July 31

The current state of the series before Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230

In JJK chapter 229, both Gojo and Sukuna opened their Domain Expansions. This left Gojo with a chance to win if he could destroy Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine within three minutes while keeping his own Domain, Infinite Void, active.

The chapter depicted Gojo dashing fiercely toward Sukuna, which caused both Domains to shatter at once and Sukuna suffered a severe facial injury. Following this, Gojo and Sukuna reopened their Domain Expansions, but Yuta Okkotsu and the others suspected that Gojo's was notably faster. In fact it was slightly faster than Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine, by less than a hundredth of a second.

However, Sukuna utilized the Reverse Cursed Technique to temporarily heal himself before activating his Domain, causing this time difference. Then just as Unlimited Void was about to strike, Sukuna summoned Mahoraga, who arrived and adapted to Infinite Void before destroying the Domain.

Make sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.