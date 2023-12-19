Is Kyojuro Rengoku deaf in Demon Slayer? Explained

In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Kyojuro Rengoku emerges as an imposing Flame Hashira, celebrated for his strength and determination. Speculations among fans have arisen regarding Rengoku's hearing, with discussions suggesting that he might be deaf. This stems from a pivotal event during his initial mission, where he voluntarily chooses temporary deafness, resulting in a lasting impact on his hearing.

Despite this, Rengoku continues to showcase his remarkable abilities, wielding the Flame Breathing technique to decimate foes. His decision to go deaf temporarily contributes to his distinctive trait of speaking loudly. The character's journey unfolds in the popular anime and manga series, captivating audiences with his unwavering resolve.

Demon Slayer: Is Kyojuro Rengoku Deaf?

The Flute Demon as shown in the one shot manga (Image via Shueisha)

Throughout the anime series, several instances suggest the possibility of Kyojuro Rengoku being deaf. One particular moment occurs during his encounter with the Flute Demon. In a desperate attempt to counter the demon's Blood Demon Art, Kyojuro fiercely slams his hands into his ears, resulting in the rupture of his eardrums. This intense action highlights his willingness to sacrifice his hearing to protect himself from the demon's ability.

Additionally, Kyojuro's fellow demon-slaying comrades left him a final message warning him about the demon's flute. This suggests that they were aware of the dangers associated with the demon's music and the impact it could have on Kyojuro's hearing. His decision to forgo his hearing altogether, as seen in the series, supports the idea that he may be deaf.

Demon Slayer: Who is Kyojuro Rengoku?

Kyojuro Rengoku is one of the main characters in the Demon Slayer series. As the Flame Hashira, he holds the title of one of the strongest swordsmen in the Demon Slayer Corps. Kyojuro is known for his exceptional skills in combat and his unwavering dedication to his duty as a demon slayer.

His fiery personality matches his distinct appearance. With vibrant red hair and a strong physique, Kyojuro stands out among his peers. He is often seen donning his Demon Slayer uniform, adorned with the mark of the Flame Hashira.

Akaza kill Rengoku during the Mugen Train Arc (Image via Ufotable)

Tragically, Kyojuro meets his demise at the hands of Akaza, the Upper Rank Three demon, during the events of the Mugen Train arc. Despite sustaining fatal injuries, Kyojuro valiantly protects the passengers of the train and his fellow demon slayers. His death leaves a significant impact on the series and the hearts of fans, solidifying his status as a beloved character.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, the series offers intriguing hints about Kyojuro Rengoku's potential deafness. It is important to note that the sacrifice of his hearing was a temporary measure to counter the specific threat of the Flute Demon. The act of rupturing his eardrums served as a means to protect himself from the demon's Blood Demon Art, and it is unlikely to have permanently affected his hearing.

Kyojuro Rengoku's character is defined by his unwavering resolve and dedication to his duty as a Flame Hashira. His tragic death at the hands of Akaza further highlights his bravery and selflessness. While the question of his deafness may persist among fans, it is evident that Kyojuro Rengoku's impact on the series and his fellow characters extends far beyond his hearing abilities.