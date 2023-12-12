Is there a My Happy Marriage season 2? Explained

My Happy Marriage was arguably the biggest winner in 2023 when it comes to the shojo genre in anime, as the first season surprised a lot of people with its romance and storytelling. The relationship between Miyo and Kiyoka starts out very rocky, but their connection steadily becomes a lot more believable and positive, with the two of them creating a very strong bond in a world filled with magic and spirits.

Therefore, considering that the anime's first season ended a few months ago, people are now asking if there is going to be a My Happy Marriage season 2. The good news for a lot of people is that there is going to be a second installment, although the details for the same are still quite scarce, so fans will have to wait and see.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Happy Marriage series.

There is going to be a second season for the My Happy Marriage anime

My Happy Marriage came out this year as an adaptation by Kinema Citrus and there wasn't a lot of hype surrounding it, although shojo fans in general had a very positive reaction to the series. A huge factor for this was the growth in the relationship between Miyo and Kiyoka, as it feels quite organic, which is something that a lot of manga series tend to lack.

This naturally led to a lot of people asking for a second season. It was confirmed back in September that the series is going to get a second season. The confirmation itself was released after the 12th and final episode of the first season came out, thus not leaving any doubts about the shojo anime's future.

The announcement itself was also paired with a few visuals for the second season, drawn by the light novels' illustrator, Tsukiho Tsukioka. There hasn't been any more information surrounding the project since then, and as of this writing, there is no confirmation on whether the next installment will arrive in 2024 or 2025.

The premise and appeal of My Happy Marriage

My Happy Marriage focuses on the story of the main couple of the series, Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudou. The story initially depicts both characters in very dark places: Miyo is constantly abused and mistreated by her stepmother while Kiyoka has tried to get married, only for the women to run away due to them being afraid of him.

Due to the time period of the series (the Taisho era), arranged marriages were the norm, and since Miyo was now old enough to get married, she agreed to one in order to run away from her toxic household. However, as it happened to the women before her, she is scared and intimidated by Kiyoka's cold and lonely demeanor, which seems to suggest that things are going to get complicated between the two of them.

Things begin to take a turn for the better when they start opening up to one another, which is a pivotal point for their relationship. Miyo discovers that Kiyoka is a lot more than meets the eye and Kiyoka begins to share his past wounds, thus making their connection grow and become a lot more believable to the reader/viewer.

Final thoughts

As far as fans of the shojo demographic are concerned, My Happy Marriage is going to get a second season. However, as of this writing, there is no specific release date for this Kinema Citrus production.