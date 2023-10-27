Is the Naruto remake canceled? Status explained

The Naruto remake is a controversial topic because it was coming out a couple of months ago, and then it was postponed. Now, there's no information about when the series is going to be released. This new anime was going to have four special episodes to celebrate the original anime's 20th anniversary, only for Studio Pierrot to backtrack.

It's a shame because it seemed that this Naruto remake was going to capture the finest moments of Masashi Kishimoto's manga with the best animation the business has to offer at the moment. Many fans have wondered what has happened to this project and if it's even coming out now, which says a lot about Pierrot's current state of affairs.

The Naruto remake and its current state of affairs

The original situation with the Naruto remake was simple: Studio Pierrot had prepared four special episodes to celebrate the original anime, and then they backtracked in late August when the release date was upon them. The original statement by the people in charge was that they wanted to improve the animation quality. The project is still ongoing at the time of this writing.

This was in August, and now, in late October, there is no clear information about the project, and a lot of people have even forgotten about it, which is a shame considering the hype that it had. While there is no reason to be skeptical about Studio Pierrot's statements, the truth is that no clear information about a new release date is quite worrying.

There is an argument to be made that the people in that studio were also focusing on other major projects, such as Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War, which required the best of the best on their staff. So, there is a potential theory that Pierrot wanted that series' second cour to conclude to focus their entire attention on their other major property.

When is the remake going to come out, then?

Currently, there is no information regarding the release date for the Naruto remake, and there haven't been any reports or leaks about the project thus far. Pierrot has kept a high level of secrecy with this remake, and it seems they are taking things very seriously.

Speaking of release dates, while the four episodes were meant to come out this year to celebrate the anime's 20th anniversary, there could be a possibility of it not showing up until 2024. While this could be annoying to many fans, most of the fandom wouldn't mind as long as the quality of the product lives up to the hype.

This Naruto remake is a celebration of all the positive things about the franchise, so most fans would agree that waiting a bit more for a great series is better than getting something rushed and poorly done.

Bleach's recent anime has shown that Pierrot can still do it with high-profile series. The animation of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc helped Tite Kubo's property to go back into the spotlight in a big way, so Naruto fans are expecting the same treatment.

Final thoughts

The Naruto remake has a lot of expectations at the moment, so the people at Pierrot should take their time to do this iconic series justice rather than rushing things. However, an update about the current state of the project would be much appreciated so fans can know where they are standing at the moment.

