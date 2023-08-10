Is the Reborn as a Vending Machine manga over? Status explained

The Reborn as a Vending Machine manga was inspired by author Hirukuma's light novel of the same name. Illustrated by Kuneida, the manga has retained the essence of the story and proved to be a faithful adaptation of the novel. It has taken a fresh approach to the Isekai genre.

The manga has artistically represented the lovable characters from the eponymous novel, transporting readers to a captivating dungeon world filled with fantasy elements.

While the anime adaptation of the light novel has seen incredible reception from the community, the Reborn as a Vending Machine manga illustrated by Kuneida also provides the same excitement. This article explains the status of Reborn as a Vending Machine manga and other details regarding the series.

Reborn as a Vending Machine manga is still ongoing and has released 15 chapters so far

In August 2022, it was announced that Hirukuma's light novel, Reborn as a Vending Machine, would get an anime adaptation. Eventually, the series premiered on July 5, 2023, and opened to decent reception from fans.

Hirumuka's light novel also has a manga version.

Illustrated by Kuneida, the Reborn as a Vending Machine manga made its debut on August 27, 2021, in ASCII Media Works' Shonen Manga magazine, named Dengeki Daioh. Additionally, Yen Press has the license to publish the manga digitally in English.

Reborn as a Vending Machine poster (Image via Studio Gokumi/AXsiZ)

Fans of the Reborn as a Vending Machine manga would be happy to know that the series is still ongoing. There are no reports of the manga series ending anytime soon. So far 15 chapters have been released, the names of which are as follows:

Chapter 1: A Manic's Death

Chapter 2: A Day in a Vending Machine's Life

Chapter 3: The Hunting Team

Chapter 4: Raid

Chapter 5: The Machine and the Girl

Chapter 6: Altercation

Chapter 7: The Great Frog Fiend part 1

Chapter 8: The Great Frog Fiend part 2

Chapter 9: Getting Away From The Disaster (Roughly translated)

Chapter 10: Back in Business

Chapter 11: The Magic Item Engineer Hulemy

Chapter 12: A Way to Fulfill Your Desires

Chapter 13: As a Vending Machine Mega Fan

Chapter 14: Together

Chapter 15: Threat

So far, 13 chapters of the manga have been collected in 2 tankobon volumes. The first volume of Reborn as a Vending Machine manga has chapters 1-6, whereas the second volume has chapters 7-13.

The last chapter of the Reborn as a Vending Machine manga, titled Threat, was released in English on March 27, 2023. As of now, there's no word on when the next chapter will arrive.

However, it was mentioned in the last chapter that the story will be continued in the next issue. The next chapter of Reborn as a Vending Machine manga is likely to show the Vending Machine versus Giant Restaurant.

About Reborn as a Vending Machine

As mentioned earlier, Reborn as a Vending Machine is a popular Japanese light novel that deals with the Isekai and fantasy themes. It was written by Hirukuma and illustrated by Itsuwa Kato and Yuki Hagure. The Reborn as a Vending Machine light novel was published by Kadokawa Shoten.

As mentioned before, apart from the manga, it has also inspired an anime adaptation, produced by Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ.

BOXXO from Reborn as a Vending Machine (Image via Studio Gokumi/AXsiZ)

This is a story about a vending machine fanatic who one day gets crushed by a vending machine. Thereafter, the man finds himself reincarnated as a vending machine in another fantastical world. In this world filled with strange creatures, Boxxo, the Vending Machine, needs coins to keep itself stocked, and powered up.

One day, Boxxo is rescued by a young woman who realizes the truth about the vending machine. That's how the story of Boxxo, the Vending Machine begins, and he makes an impact with his unique skills.

