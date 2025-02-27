Ishura season 2 episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ishura season 2 episode 9 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The episode will be available on 23 Japanese TV channels, including Tokyo MX, AT-X, and Ai TV. International fans can stream the episode on Disney+.

Ad

The previous episode introduced Uhak the Silent in the entire episode, from him getting adopted by Cunogh and later getting abandoned by her. Uhak ended up killing Cunogh's village, hoping to protect her but things didn't turn out like he was expecting.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the anime, Ishura season 2.

Ishura season 2 episode 9 release date and time in different regions

Mele as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 9 will be released on March 5, 2025, at 11 pm (according to Japanese Standard Time). In other parts of the world, the release timings will vary. Some of them are as follows:

Ad

Trending

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Wednesday March 5, 2025 6:00 am Eastern Time Wednesday March 5, 2025 9:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday March 5, 2025 2:00 pm Central European Time Wednesday March 5, 2025 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday March 5, 2025 7:30 pm Philippine Time Wednesday March 5, 2025 10:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Wednesday March 5, 2025 11:00 pm Australian Central Time Thursday March 6, 2025 12:30 am

Ad

Ad

Ishura season 2 episode 9: Where to watch?

Kuuro as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 9 will be released on these Japanese TV channels, according to their release timings: Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, Yamanashi TV, Nagasaki International TV, Shizuoka TV, IBC Iwate Broadcasting, Niigata Broadcasting, TV Shin-Hiroshima, Nikonhai TV, HTB Hokkaido TV, Miyagi TV, Ai TV, and nine other ones.

Ad

The Winter 2025 anime series will also be available on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA. For international fans, Ishura season 2 episode 9, and the entire series will be streamed on Disney+ and other local streaming sites.

Ishura season 2 episode 8 recap

Uhak the Silent as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 8, titled Uhak The Silent, commenced with a focus on the Gokashe Sand Sea where Yukiharu the Twilight Diver was looking for the last remaining member of the First Party. The episode then quickly shifted to the Arimo Village where a local priest, Cunody, was getting asked by her people about an ogre. The ogre had infiltrated the village, raising a sense of danger.

Ad

So, Cunody accompanied the villagers to the ogre's location, hoping to subdue it before long. As soon as they reached the ogre's location, the beast was peacefully lying on the ground, eating nuts and berries. This gave Cunody a sense of peace, as she approached the ogre. She then learned that the ogre couldn't speak and claimed to protect him for the rest of her life.

Uhak the Silent as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

The ogre was then escorted towards the scared villagers as Cunody told everyone not to fear the beast. Later that night, Cunody named the beast Uhak the Silent, based on an ancient scholar. Soon, the villagers started opening up to Uhak and Cunody realized that the ogre might have a bigger purpose to serve.

Ad

One day, the ogre brought Cunody a baby wolf out of pity. However, Cunody thought it was food and killed it before Uhak's eyes. Later, when Belka was going berserk in the village, Uhak killed her and feasted on her brains. It was then revealed that Uhak had never tasted human meat. So, after the villagers wanted the ogre exiled, he killed everyone before the eyes of Cunody.

What to expect from Ishura season 2 episode 9?

Ad

Uhak the Silent as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 9 is titled Kazuki The Black Tone, as revealed at the end of the previous installment. The episode will introduce the sniper and skilled hitman, Kazuki the Black Tone.

Ad

Uhak's introduction in the previous chapter might have fans thinking everyone might get a single episode to themselves. However, due to Uhak's importance in the novel series, he might be the only one who receives a single episode to himself. So, Ishura season 2 episode 9 might introduce two new characters.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback