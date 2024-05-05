Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night anime recreates PSY's iconic dance move in the most unimaginable way

Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night episode 5 premiered on May 4, 2024. The episode featured the reactions from the JELEE group to the first music video they posted on the internet, and things didn't turn out the way they had expected.

The video JELEE was supposed to upload was replaced by a vague video that was unrelated to their group. This was done by Mahiru, the illustrator of this group. Fortunately, the video went viral, more than the group had expected, not due to creativity but because of its weirdness.

Everyone was excited over witnessing such a spectacle but not as much as Mahiru, the person behind this blunder. She kept her tabs on the account on JELEE and after it hit a substantial number of views, she celebrated by performing a dance move oddly reminiscent of a famous Korean singer's dance step.

Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night features a dance move of famous Korean singer PSY

Mahiru as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night is an original anime series that follows the story of Machiru Kouzuki who decides to pick her pen again as an illustrator after she lost confidence in her drawing skills a few years ago.

Kano Yamanouchi, a former idol, created a music group named JELEE in which Mayuri was appointed as an illustrator by the former idol. These two later recruited Kim Anouk Mei Takanashi, a pianist, and Kiui Watase, a streamer, to complete a bonafide music group, aiming to go global with their music videos and songs.

Episode 4 saw all members of JELEE working with everything they had to make a music video. After working relentlessly for a whole day, Mahiru uploaded the video early in the morning.

In Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night episode 5, the girls woke and were surprised because their music video went viral on the internet with 162k views in a few hours. The reason behind this was that Mahiru uploaded the wrong video, which was weird, to the point that a fan called it cursed.

Anyways, the JELEE group was on the map of famous music groups, now that one of their music videos was creating waves in the industry. When everyone was busy meeting other people to diversify their group even more, Mahiru had other plans as she enjoyed the growing followers of her group's page.

One of Mahiru's friends asked her to go somewhere, which she declined saying she had other things to do. The "other things" were her keeping track of JELEE's social media page. She later went home and tried studying but was distracted by her phone. She opened the group's social media page and posted a new milestone while dancing.

PSY as seen during a concert (Image via Instagram/@42psy42)

The dance moves Mahiru performed were similar to a very famous song titled Daddy. The song was released in 2015 and was performed by the famous South Korean rapper PSY (Park Jae-Sang). The singer has been an internet sensation since the 2010s when he started his career.

But he reached his peak in 2012 when he released the song Gangnam Style, which became a universal hit such that in the same year, the song became the most viewed video on the YouTube platform. Mahiru performing the same step as PSY could be an indicator that she is also destined for universal fame, just like the Korean singer.

