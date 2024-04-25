Jin Itadori's origin hints how Kenjaku might return before Jujutsu Kaisen ends

Jujutsu Kaisen's Kenjaku is probably one of Animanga's better-written villains. Since his introduction in the series, he has been the mastermind of some of the most terrible plans with an unsettling ease and nonchalance. His Innate Technique is also one of the most broken to exist, enabling him to swap bodies by transplanting his brain.

Last seen as Suguru Geto, he shook Jujutsu Society when he sealed Gojo Satoru in the Prison Realm and kicked off the Culling Games. A series of unfortunate events later, he was decapitated by Yuta Okkotsu in chapter 243. But even then, he seemingly had a contingency plan that was immediately underway.

Furthermore, recently in the story, with Ryomen Sukuna revealing Jin Itadori's origin, it could be that we haven't seen the last of Kenjaku.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Jin Itadori's origins might be suggesting Kenjaku's return

Jin Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

As explained by Sukuna in chapter 257, Jin Itadori was the reincarnation of the soul of his twin. As Sukuna consumed his twin while in the womb to avoid "hunger", the twin's soul roamed endlessly till it fell into Kenjaku's hands. It was then through some means that the soul materialized into Jin.

By this explanation, Kenjaku possesses/knows of a technique to manipulate souls. That would elucidate Jin's origins and in turn, Yuji being related to Sukuna. This would point to the fact that he isn't truly dead. True, he was decapitated and dispatched by Yuta not too long ago.

But so far, given Kenjaku's reputation and the way his mind works, it must be accounted for that he will return. Notebly, in chapter 249, Kenjaku's final words were hinting at something. He spoke of Sukuna completing the "Ritual of Succession" and then using the Culling Game to overwrite the ritual's originator.

Kenjaku and Yuta in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

Following that, he reveals something that resembles a fetus. What's more, it looked identical to Tengen. Further, in chapter 248, Sukuna was seen swallowing that tiny Tengen-like fetus. This was likely in relation to the Culling Games' 15th rule - Megumi Fushiguro been authorized to begin the Tengen-Humanity merger.

With this, Sukuna now holds the power to begin the merger. However, presently, that is on the back burner since he has to deal with an awakened Yuji Itadori. Assuming he is somehow able to keep up, it is possible that he begins the merger, as planned by Kenjaku.

This would likely be when Kenjaku makes a return. It has already been proven, thanks to Jin's backstory and Sukuna's confirmation, that Kenjaku can manipulate the soul. As such, there is a high probability he can do the same to his own. It won't be surprising to see him make an entrance once the merger has begun.

Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

He does state that he aims to use the Culling Games as a basis to overwrite the originator of the Merger Ritual, i.e., Sukuna in Megumi's body. By this point, the Demon King and the Jujutsu High sorcerers would have burned through their Cursed Energy (CE) to retaliate. In other words, Kenjaku will be the strongest on the field.

However, there is a little nuance here. The implication of "overwrite" is unknown. If begun, Sukuna/Megumi will be the originator. With Kenjaku planning to take over that role it is unknown how he will do so. It could involve maybe displacing Sukuna into another body and him becoming Megumi, or possibly finishing off Sukuna/Megumi altogether.

Final Thoughts

As mentioned previously, Kenjaku is one of animanga's better-built villains. He seems to have a hand in nearly everything and his motivations and goals are as twisted as it gets. It was surprising but not extraordinary to learn that he procreated with Sukuna's twin to birth Yuji.

But anyhow, this is another very plausible theory. It absolutely cannot be ruled out that Kenjaku is gone for good. We will likely think of him because the story cannot end without some part of his big plan coming to fruition.

Related links:

Gege foreshadowed how Kenjaku got Sukuna's twin brother's soul long before Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257

Jujutsu Kaisen's confirmed Twin theory in chapter 257 drags Jin Itadori into the spotlight

Yuji Itadori's family tree following Jujutsu Kaisen's twin reveal, explained