JoJoLands chapter 13: Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

JoJoLands chapter 13 is set to release on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 JST according to the official website for Shueisha’s Ultra Jump magazine. Following the last issue’s exciting infodump on Charmingman (Jodio and co’s first enemy), the Lava Rocks, and the latter’s origins,

However, with Shueisha’s Ultra Jump serialization still having no free online reading availability, JoJoLands chapter 13 may be difficult to find for international fans. While this is a speculative claim, it is a sensible one considering the impact a similar approach has had on series such as Berserk.

Nevertheless, fans are still excited to see how Jodio and co’s adventures in Hawai’i continue, even if it means being told what happens rather than reading the issue for themselves. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for JoJoLands chapter 13, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

JoJoLands chapter 13 set to begin the next adventure for Jodio and co, and their new ally Charmingman

Release date, where to read

Expand Tweet

JoJoLands chapter 13 is set to release on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 JST. As mentioned above, there is unfortunately no current exact release time for the series thanks to the lack of an official, free-to-read online source. Likewise, there’s unfortunately no international release date and times to discuss due to this unfortunate reality.

As such, the best option fans are left with is to buy a copy of the third volume for the series, which JoJoLands chapter 13 should be a part of, in terms of legal reading opportunities. Many independent manga websites publish unofficial translations of individual chapters regularly. However, these are typically considered illegal releases from unofficial sources, and can often be proven inaccurate come an officially translated release.

Chapter 12 recap

Dragona Joestar's watch experiment gives the group an idea of how to use the Lava Rock in JoJoLands chapter 13 and beyond (Image via Shueisha)

JoJoLands chapter 12 began with some details on the Hualalai volcano area’s geography, located on the Island of Hawai’i. This transitioned into two brothers biking in the area, with the younger named Mauka suddenly disappearing. The older brother looked for him, seemingly discovering his severed hands and feet in a nearby lava tunnel in water that shouldn’t be there. However, these were suddenly washed away by the water, which also retreated.

This was revealed to be Jodio and co’s enemy, who was named Charmingman shortly after this scene. Meanwhile, Dragona and Usagi shopped in the airport when they were approached by a shady watch dealer. They discovered that he was in possession of the watch from their watch shop incident, eventually buying it from him for 30 dollars. As the group boarded their plane, Charmingman warned them that they can’t use the Lava Rocks to become wealthy.

The scene then shifted back to Charmingman’s flashback with his brother, where he tried getting the police to search for Mauka. However, they argued that even if they did treat this as a disappearance, he would be the first suspect due to a prior arrest record and recent argument he had with Mauka. The cops then left, where Charmingman saw Rohan Kishibe appear and experiment with the Lava Rocks before taking some.

This was revealed to be why Charmingman targeted Rohan Kishibe, since he thought the Rocks may be connected to his brother’s disappearance. Jodio and co then returned to Meryl Mei Qi, giving her the diamond and collecting their shares. They then showed her the Lava Rocks powers and revealed that they had a new ally in the form of Charmingman. The issue ended with Meryl Mei teasing that she had an exciting idea, presumably for whatever Jodio and co’s next job is.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With Meryl Mei Qi already teasing an exciting new adventure for Jodio and co in the next issue, fans can expect JoJoLands chapter 13 to immediately dive into the action. Charmingman will also likely be a key figure in this mission, giving him a chance to shine and establish himself as a truly valuable addition to the team.

JoJoLands chapter 13 should also begin introducing whatever the series’ antagonistic group or presence will be, especially after the reveal of Charmingman’s relatively innocent motivations. While the upcoming issue likely will just tease whatever this evil force will be, the groundwork for their introduction should nevertheless begin being laid in the next release.

Be sure to keep up with all JoJo’s BIzarre Adventure anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.