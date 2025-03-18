JoJoLands chapter 25: Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

JoJoLands chapter 25 is set to release on Monday, May 19, 2025, 2025 JST according to the official website for Shueisha’s Ultra Jump magazine. As the situation devolves on Acca Howler’s yacht, Paco Laburantes and Usagi Alohaoe will likely head to Iko Iko to confront Howler’s goons and save Meryl Mei Qi.

However, Shueisha’s Ultra Jump serialization and its series lack a level of accessibility comparable to those series on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. This means that reading an official copy of JoJoLands chapter 25 may be difficult for international fans. Although this will change when the chapter is published in an official compilation volume, this could still be months away at best and years away at worst.

Nevertheless, fans are still excited to see how Jodio and co’s adventures in Hawai’i continue, even if it means being told what happens rather than reading the issue for themselves. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for JoJoLands chapter 25, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

JoJoLands chapter 25 release date

JoJoLands chapter 25 should see Acca swayed by the Howler family history into not giving up his ancestral land so easily (Image via Shueisha)

JoJoLands chapter 25 is set to release on Monday, May 19, 20251, 2025 JST. As mentioned above, there is unfortunately no current exact release time for the series thanks to the lack of an official, free-to-read online source. Likewise, there’s unfortunately no international release date and times to discuss due to this unfortunate reality.

Where to read JoJoLands chapter 25

Jodio and co will likely try using force to get Howler to cooperate in JoJoLands chapter 25 (Image via Shueisha)

As such, the best option fans are left with is to buy a copy of the seventh compilation volume for the series, which JoJoLands chapter 25 should be a part of, in terms of legal reading opportunities. Many independent manga websites publish unofficial translations of individual chapters regularly. However, these are typically considered illegal releases from unofficial sources, and can often be proven inaccurate come an officially translated release.

JoJoLands chapter 24 recap

JoJoLands chapter 24 began with Howler trying to locate the Lava Rock after noticing its fragments. Charmingman tried directing his attention back to the land swap meeting, but Howler rejected this, even threatening Key West as she tried to calm him down. He then shot at Dragona and Jodio for whispering to each other.. Realizing the Lava Rock was what caused all his troubles lately, he threw some money on the ground before ordering Dragona to dive into it.

Jodio then whispered to Charmingman that he should correct Howler on Dragona not being a woman in order to keep the conversation going. He assuaged Charmingman’s concerns about the Lava Rock by revealing he told Dragona to use Smooth Operators to edit the serial numbers on the bills. This would make them temporarily counterfeit, and stop the Lava Rock’s activation. As Charmingman spoke to Howler, he concluded that Dragona didn’t have the Lava Rock.

This was due to Jodio somehow grabbing it from his pendant and holding it in his hand. Suddenly, the boat was surrounded by fire and police boats due to Howler’s shots starting an electrical fire. Charmingman and Jodio then pressured him to sign the land swap documents since the police would almost certainly arrest him upon boarding. As he debated what to do, focus shifted to Paco and Usagi, where a flashback about the former’s life began.

He had an alcoholic father who beat him, with his mother abandoning them early on. However, Paco loved his dad, and looked forward to fishing with him every Sunday. One day, Paco’s dad was framed for murder, forcing Paco to commit check fraud to pay for a defense. Meryl Mei revealed that the mafia had set this all up, telling Paco to come work for her likewise. The issue ended with Paco and Usagi discovering Meryl Mei was taken to Iko Iko by Howler’s goons.

What to expect from JoJoLands chapter 25 (speculative)

Following chapter 24’s ending focus on Paco and Uagi trying to find Meryl Mei, JoJoLands chapter 25 should open up with a focus on Jodio’s team on Howler’s yacht. Despite their attempts to convince him, Howler will likely say he’ll take his chances with the police while accusing them of being behind his recent troubles. The issue should end with a shift in focus to Usagi and Paco as they arrive at Iko Iko, but being confronted by Ningbo and Laem Chabang.

