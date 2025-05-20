JoJoLands chapter 26: Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

JoJoLands chapter 26 is set to release on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, 2025 JST according to the official website for Shueisha’s Ultra Jump magazine. With Paco Laburantes and Usagi Alohaoe’s fights against Ningbo and Laem Chabang set to begin, fans are expecting an action-packed issue from the beloved series.

However, Shueisha’s Ultra Jump serialization and its series lack a level of accessibility comparable to those series on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. This means that reading an official copy of JoJoLands chapter 26 may be difficult for international fans. Although this will change when the chapter is published in an official compilation volume, this could still be months away at best and years away at worst.

Nevertheless, fans are still excited to see how Jodio and co’s adventures in Hawai’i continue, even if it means being told what happens rather than reading the issue for themselves. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for JoJoLands chapter 26, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

JoJoLands chapter 26 release date

Paco and Usagi will likely each take on one of Meryl Mei's captors in JoJoLands chapter 26 (Image via Shueisha)

JoJoLands chapter 26 is set to release on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 JST. As mentioned above, there is unfortunately no current exact release time for the series thanks to the lack of an official, free-to-read online source. Likewise, there’s unfortunately no international release date and times to discuss due to this unfortunate reality.

Where to read JoJoLands chapter 26

JoJoLands chapter 26 is unlikely to focus on Jodio Joestar's group in any capacity (Image via Shueisha)

As such, the best option fans are left with is to buy a copy of the seventh volume for the series, which JoJoLands chapter 26 should be a part of, in terms of legal reading opportunities. Many independent manga websites publish unofficial translations of individual chapters regularly. However, these are typically considered illegal releases from unofficial sources, and can often be proven inaccurate come an officially translated release.

JoJoLands chapter 25 recap

JoJoLands chapter 25 began with Paco Laburantes and Usagi Alohaoe arriving at Iko Iko, the former with the fiery Dark Determination in his eyes. Usagi was seen sobbing about how he never had friends, and Meryl Mei Qi calling him a good kid made him feel like he belonged. Paco then told Usagi he could bow out now and still get a reduced share of the profits, emphasizing how much harder the rest of his life would be if he went into this fight.

Usagi remained resolute in his determination while also revealing he had put Meryl Mei’s fingers on ice in an attempt to save them. Paco then gave him a gun to use for emergencies before the two headed into Iko Iko. Inside, Laem Chabang and Ningbo were searching the building, using the latter’s Stand to pop open the locks on doors. They were shocked to see no one here, especially Paco, prompting Chabang to use her Stand powers to interrogate Meryl Mei.

Usagi's obvious devotion to Meryl Mei could play a major role in JoJoLands chapter 26 (Image via Shueisha)

After she still refused to talk, Ningbo used his Stand to sever several of her fingers once more. Chabang then realized Meryl Mei didn’t know where Paco was currently even though this was her hideout. She and Ningbo then inspected a storage area, where she deduced a secret room was hidden. She further questioned Meryl Mei, finding its entrance as a result. However, Meryl Mei then spoke up, asking the two if they knew about their way to steal 50 billion dollars.

As Chabang’s Stand proved she wasn’t bluffing about being able to steal the money, she clearly became interested in the idea of switching sides. This intensified as Meryl Mei stressed that if they reported what they found to Acca Howler, the chance would be lost. However, Ningbo urged her to stay focused as they opened the hatch, revealing Lulu and Yokohama. The issue ended with Paco entering at that moment and immediately beginning to fight Ningbo.

What to expect from JoJoLands chapter 26 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Given that the fight between Ningbo and Paco Laburantes began in the last issue, JoJoLands chapter 26’s main focus should be on continuing their confrontation. This would leave Laem Chabang and Usagi Alohaoe, each of whose Stands aren’t inherently combative, to fight each other.

As these fights begin, Meryl Mei Qi will likely call out to Lulu and ask her to free her, offering to make some sort of deal with her likewise. The issue should end with Meryl Mei being freed and using her Stand powers in preparation for helping Usagi and Paco in their respective fights.

