JoJoLands chapter 25: Paco vs Ningbo begins as Meryl Mei's plan is found out

JoJoLands chapter 25 was expected to continue focusing on Pacu Laburantes and Usagi Alohaoe’s efforts to find and rescue their boss, Meryl Mei Qi from Acca Howler’s cronies. Officially released on Monday, May 19, 2025, the installment did indeed continue this focus, and saw the pair finally catch up to Meryl Mei and engage her captors in combat

Ad

What JoJoLands chapter 25 didn’t continue to focus on from the previous issue was Jodio and Dragona Joestar, and Charmingman’s efforts on Acca Howler’s boat. However, given it was the main focus of the previous installment, it was expected to take a backseat to the more pressing matter of saving Meryl Mei.

JoJoLands chapter 25 sees Paco rush into battle to save Meryl Mei’s life

JoJoLands chapter 25: Devotion to a friend

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

JoJoLands chapter 25, titled “Laem Chabang’s Investigation,” begins with Paco Laburantes and Usagi Alohaoe arriving at the Iko Iko boutique store. Paco is seen scouting the location with the fiery Dark Determination in his eyes, confirming him as someone who possesses it for the first time. Meanwhile, Usagi is heard sobbing in the car, commenting on his never having had any friends and how obvious it must be given how he is.

Ad

However, he expresses genuine joy at Meryl Mei Qi having called him a “good kid,” adding he won’t know who to trust anymore if she leaves him. He once again emphasizes that no one else has cared for him, ignoring Paco’s attempts to talk to him. Eventually, he starts listening to Paco, who says that he doesn’t have to let this situation get to him and that he has nothing to be ashamed of.

Ad

He furthers that, since their group’s relationship is all about making money, he can quit right now if he feels the situation is too intense for him. JoJoLands chapter 25 sees him add there’s no shame in this, since if he goes inside Iko Iko to fight the two police officers, it’ll dramatically alter the course of his life. Seemingly speaking from personal experience, Paco highlights exactly what he means before promising to ensure he gets a portion of his share in the end if he quits.

Ad

JoJoLands chapter 25 touches on Usagi's struggles with loneliness via explaining his devotion to Meryl Mei Qi (Image via Shueisha)

Usagi, still sobbing, opens up a soda cup and says he didn’t mean it like that. He explains that what he meant was they may be able to give Meryl Mei back her fingers if they hurry. He reveals he put her fingers in a cup with ice in an attempt to preserve them. Paco asks if this means Usagi is going inside with him, which he angrily confirms while saying he’ll kill them himself. Paco then explains their plan, giving Usagi a gun for emergencies before they head inside.

Ad

JoJoLands chapter 25 then shifts focus to Laem Chabang and Ningbo investigating the interior of Iko Iko. The former is seen complimenting the boutique and discussing how it’s said shops in this area are always successful no matter what kind. Meryl Mei silently focuses on trying to stop her fingers bleeding in the meantime, as Ningbo uses his Stand’s popping ability to break open a locked door. The two enter Meryl Mei’s office, but are shocked to find nothing.

Ad

Chabang then begins recording a video, telling Meryl Mei to answer her questions with a simple yes or no. She adds that if Meryl lies by omission or otherwise, or simply doesn’t answer the questions, it’ll only cause more trouble for her later. She then begins asking about Paco, saying she knows he has comrades and demanding to know their identities. She also emphasizes their desire to find the missing Lulu before asking if Meryl Mei is the one giving their orders.

Ad

JoJoLands chapter 25: The battle begins

Expand Tweet

Ad

JoJoLands chapter 25 sees Meryl Mei remain silent after being asked this, causing Chabang’s Stand to activate and identify her as a liar. Chabang then has Ningbo use his Stand to pop off three more of her fingers, but she still remains silent after. Chabang then points out how odd it is that there’s no sign of Paco despite this being her hideout per her own words. She then asks her directly where Paco is, with her Stand deactivating despite her silence.

Ad

Indicating she genuinely doesn’t know, Chabang confusedly asks what’s going on if she wasn’t lying about this being her hideout, but also doesn’t know where he is. She then asks Ningbo what’s behind the panel with various fashion designs on it, which he says is a warehouse space with boxes and coat hangers. Chabang gets a hunch that a hidden door concealing a secret room is in this space, asking Meryl why someone like her would have such a thing.

Ad

JoJoLands chapter 25 sees her then formally ask how many people are hidden in the room, asking if it’s one at first. Meryl’s silence activates Chabang’s Stand once again, revealing two people in the secret room. Chabang then begins pointing around the room, using her Stand to identify where the hidden door is based on Meryl Mei’s reactions. They eventually find the hatch door hidden underneath a rug, and are about to open it before she interrupts them.

Ad

Meryl Mei Qi tries to turn Laem Chabang and Ningbo into allies in JoJoLands chapter 25's final stages (Image via Shueisha)

She asks them if they came here knowing about their goal to steal 50 billion dollars from Acca Howler and his company’s assets. She calls it a certainty that they’ll steal the assets, with Chabang’s Stand confirming she isn’t lying. She then implicitly and explicitly offers to cut them in on the deal if they don’t report this to Howler. While Chabang is seemingly interested, Ningbo is clearly against it, calling it a bluff and telling her not to fall for it.

Ad

JoJoLands chapter 25 sees the two of them open the hatch door, with Lulu looking up at them while reading a book. They recognize her immediately before spotting Yokohama in a hospital bed nearby, identifying him as Dolphin Bank’s division chief. Ningbo then suddenly turns to the door and begins firing, claiming Paco is here and someone else is coming. The issue ends with Paco using The Hustle to sneak up on Ningbo from above, beginning their fight likewise.

Ad

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

With chapter 25 beginning Paco’s fight against Ningbo, it’s likely that Meryl Mei and Usagi will fight together against Chabang. This would also make sense, as Usagi’s Matte Kudasai Stand relies on others for its functionality. Fans can also expect Meryl Mei to reveal her Stand in the coming issue; however, this will likely be further explored in chapter 27, with the upcoming chapter 26 likely to primarily focus on Paco and Ningbo’s fight.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More