Joy Boy's tale in One Piece may be deeply intertwined with Binks' Sake and even explain the Void Century's events

One Piece's entire story has been heavily implied to be interconnected with Joy Boy and his actions from almost 800 years ago. Although his name has continued to be mentioned throughout the series, he has somehow managed to remain one of the most mysterious entities in the story alongside Imu.

With the recent reveals of his powerful haki and his silhouette resembling that of Luffy, many theories about him being the first pirate and the former king of the Ancient Kingdom have emerged. Many fans have expressed how Joy Boy might be connected to most of the mysteries in the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece.

One Piece: Joy Boy might be the origin of almost all the mysteries in the story

Joy Boy has been mentioned numerous times throughout the story, but his actual role and association with the Ancient Kingdom have not been specified. Given his significance in the story and with the important characters, it is possible that he was the king of the ancient kingdom that was described as "vast, proud, and powerful."

The exact reason behind the World Government attacking the nation is not known, but it is possible that a single country having a huge amount of power managed to gain the animosity of the 20 allied kingdoms, which served as the precursor to the World Government.

The most prized relics of the Great Kingdom, namely Uranus, Pluton, and Poseidon, are followed by mentions of Joy Boy and a peculiar "promise," which further implies Joy Boy's considerably high position within the kingdom.

Pirate King Gol D. Roger as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Joy Boy might have also been the origin of pirates and the title of "Pirate King." Piracy is closely associated with the pursuit of freedom and resistance against oppressive rule within the story, so Joy Boy might have been the first one to start this movement by taking to the seas after the fall of his kingdom.

The implications of Joy Boy being an early incarnation of Nika as well as a fun-loving, free-spirited person heavily suggest that he might have been the first pirate to ever sail the seas.

The mystery of the D. clan might just be their association with Joy Boy due to the D. clan being described as enemies of gods, with the gods just being the Celestial Dragons. Joy Boy's kingdom was destroyed by the alliance that later formed the Celestial Dragons.

Given Joy Boy's direct opposition to this tyrannical group, it is possible that many other clans or families joined Joy Boy's cause. The "D" might just be a moniker used by his allies to signify their dedication to Joy Boy's cause.

The Ancient Kingdom as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The song Bink's Sake, which heavily reinforces themes of loyalty, hope, and perseverance, might have originated from Joy Boy, who took the name "Bink" after becoming a pirate. Joy Boy must have made Bink's Sake to keep his message, cause, and spirit alive while trying to inspire upcoming generations of pirates to rise against the World Government.

One Piece, the actual treasure, might be a plan or information against the World Government, which would help his spiritual successor to free the world from the tyrannical regime.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1125 will be released on September 8, 2024, and will begin the much-anticipated Elbaf arc. The Elbaf arc will focus on the island of giants, and many fans are expecting it to deliver some of the biggest and most impactful lore reveals in the series. This arc promises to unravel critical elements of the One Piece universe, heightening excitement among the fanbase.

