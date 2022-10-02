Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Post Credit Scene Explained

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has proved its worth as one of the best shonen prequel movies of our time. With excellent animation standards and a grasping story, fans have indulged in the world of Gege Akutami's world of curses and spirits. Furthermore, the prequel's ending essentially paved the way for season 2 of the main series.

Fans were left grasping at straws over the cliffhanger-esque end of the movie as Yuta and Gojo shared the post-credit scene. However, confusion and unanswered questions still plague social media and fans of the original serialised series still have questions as to how the second season will unfold.

Hence, this article discusses what happened to Yuta in the post-credit scene of Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Gojo's message to Yuta in the post-credits scene of Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Who is Yuta Okkotsu?

Yuta was involved with Gojo and the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College way before Itadori was ever enrolled in it. As one of the most gifted Jujutsu sorcerers, Gojo Satoru was able to recognize his potential very early on. However, these powers weren't obtained effortlessly as his story is riddled with tragedy.

Due to his childhood friend's unfortunate demise, Yuta suffered from loneliness and social anxiety throughout his early life. However, thanks to Gojo Satoru, Yuta found true friends in Jujutsu students like Maki Zennin and Toge Inumaki. Yuta also quickly built up his resolve and self-confidence thanks to people who were kind to him and lifted him from the darkness.

Sadly, this didn't ease the trauma he was forced to endure in the past and his thirst to avenge his friends grew stronger with each passing day. He showed off his apathetic nature and rage against the likes of Suguru Geto, where he commanded Rika's powers at will.

Thanks to several positive influences, Yuta went through significant character development but retained his calm and collected persona. During the course of the main televised anime, Yuta was sent overseas for work which is similar to how talented Jujutsu sorcerers operated.

Analyzing the Post Credits scene in Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Note: Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen manga ahead

After the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the post-credit scene seems to have a complete change in the scenario. Fans caught a brief glimpse of Yuta, who seemed to be having Beef Stew in Africa with his former foe, Miguel. Theaters were hyped up when Gojo finally stepped into the scene and greeted the pair.

Unfortunately, that is how the scene ended and fans were left to speculate or wait for more details. While many have made up various theories as to why Gojo visited Yuta in Africa, it was later revealed that Gojo wanted Yuta to protect first-year students in case he fell prey to unfortunate events in the near future.

While it is an interesting detail foreshadowed by the one and only Gege Akutami, fans will be disappointed as they expect Yuta to return to Jujutsu High and meet the first-year students as soon as possible. However, this won't be the case as his debut could even be showcased in season three of Jujutsu Kaisen.

What might further dishearten fans of the series is the fact that Yuta's debut could be in a negative light as he was tasked with eliminating Itadori Yuji, the main protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has left a massive impact on the anime industry as more and more shonen franchises are resorting to following up their animes with a movie thanks to its global impact.

Yuta's character is likely to return soon enough as the manga suggests that he could be introduced as early as the end of season 2. Fans of the prequel will surely appreciate his return to the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

