Jujutsu Kaisen 0 trailer breakdown, references, and easter eggs

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is set to premiere in Japan on December 24, 2021 and the second official trailer for the movie was released during the series’ Super Stage event during Jump Festa 2022. The trailer proved to be full of easter eggs and references to the first season of the anime. So here is a full breakdown of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 second official trailer.

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp



"Curse each other, with everything at stake." 🔥



"Curse each other, with everything at stake." 🔥

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 Movie will be released exactly in 3 days in Japan!

Caution: This article contains major spoilers for the anime and manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie official trailer analysis

Yuuta and Rika’s relationship

The trailer opens with the protagonist of the prologue manga, Yuuta Okkotsu playing with Rika Orimoto. The ring that Yuuta is seen to be wearing in the previous trailer as well is also shown, revealing its significance: a promise that a young Yuuta made to Rika about being together forever. A terrifying scene follows next, showing Rika latching onto him as a cursed spirit.

Yuuta is shown sitting in a heavily protected area by talismans, similar to the one Yuuji Itadori Is shown to be held in after being brought in by Satoru Gojo. The second years we see in season one of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime are also shown, introduced as Yuuta’s new classmates.

The original character designs from the manga are also maintained, showing Maki Zenin and Toge Inumaki with different hairstyles as first years.

References to the manga and anime

The next scene shows Maki attacking the curses at a school with a cursed weapon, a subtle reference to her inability to use cursed energy. Following that is Inumaki using his cursed speech and Yuuta using his blade to channel Rika’s cursed energy to fight a powerful curse.

Jujutsu Kaisen @JujutsuKaisen



Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 0 (VIZ) is officially out now in English.

This blade becomes Yuuta’s go-to weapon, not only featuring on the cover of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga volume, but also as the same weapon he uses after his appearance near the end of the Shibuya arc of the manga.

The scene seamlessly transitions into Gojo mid-fight with another curse-user, and Panda using his gorilla mode to fight Getou. Connecting this to the previous trailer where Getou announces his plan to unleash the Night Parade of One Hundred Demons implies that sequences are taken from the same.

Gojo’s fight during the attack isn't given much focus in the manga but Jujutsu Kaisen 0 director Park Sunghoo announced that the movie would feature original content, and this suggests that we would see more of the fights from the Night Parade.

Todo and Nanami’s character designs were also featured during the Jump Super Stage event, which led many to believe that we would get to see them in action as well. That's especially true, considering Todo’s first introduction in the anime began with his reputation as an extremely powerful jujutsu sorcerer who single-handedly dealt with several first grade and one special grade curses during the Night Parade of One Hundred Demons, all by himself.

Final battle of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie

Ro ロミイ✨ @xo_romiiarts



#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 sorry impulsive drawing him is my way to cope and that shot was way too cool sorry impulsive drawing him is my way to cope and that shot was way too cool #JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 https://t.co/ba8vsiFrzL

The next sequence shows a brilliantly executed sequence of Yuuta facing off against Getou, who uses the special-grade cursed weapon, Playful Cloud. This is the same weapon Maki uses during the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc in the anime to fend against Hanami. The scene ends with Maki, Panda and Inumaki collapsed, and Yuuta promising to kill Getou.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 predictions

Gojo and Getou as students at Jujutsu High (Image via Tumblr)

Besides the expanded fight sequences, fans have also predicted that more about Gojo and Getou’s relationship will be revealed in the movie, possibly through flashbacks. The Gojo’s Past arc, which was originally predicted to be adapted as the first arc of season 2, might be partially included in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, showing Getou’s time as a sorcerer at Tokyo Jujutsu High.

Nanami’s record-breaking consecutive Black Flashes might also be placed during the events of the movie, as it is never specified in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga when he achieves the feat.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider