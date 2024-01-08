Jujutsu Kaisen: Can Inumaki still use his Cursed technique after Shibuya? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 marked its conclusion in December 2023, leaving fans in awe with Yuta Okkotsu's return and the revelation of Toge Inumaki's tragic encounter with Sukuna's domain expansion, resulting in the loss of his arm. With 23 episodes in total, the season adequately covered the Hidden Inventory arc and the intense Shibuya Incident arc.

Currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll, the season delivered a mix of suspense, action, and emotional twists, setting the stage for the anticipated Culling Games arc in the next season.

Inumaki's lost arm in Jujutsu Kaisen sparked speculation about his cursed technique's future and the future of the overall character in the anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Inumaki's state after the Shibuya Incident arc

In the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen, Toge Inumaki faced a significant setback as he lost his left arm during Ryomen Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine domain expansion. This development naturally raised questions among fans regarding Inumaki's ability to continue using his unique cursed technique, Cursed Speech.

Inumaki's Cursed Speech technique is a potent ability that involves infusing his speech with cursed energy, compelling those who hear it to obey his commands.

Despite the physical toll of losing his arm, Inumaki's cursed technique remains intact. The effectiveness of Cursed Speech hinges on Inumaki's control over cursed energy and the manipulation of his mouth, aspects unaffected by the loss of his limb.

Following the Shibuya Incident Arc, Inumaki's character took a backseat in the narrative. However, he resurfaced during the Shinjuku Showdown arc, coinciding with the unsealing of Satoru Gojo, and was present to cheer on Gojo for his fight against Sukuna. The manga is currently focusing on the jujutsu sorcerers' confrontation with a Heian Era Sukuna, with all the characters slowly joining the fight in stages.

Given the ongoing developments, it is entirely plausible that Inumaki might play a role in the fight against Sukuna. Despite not prominently displaying Inumaki's use of his cursed technique since the Shibuya Incident, it's essential to note that this absence doesn't imply a loss of his abilities.

While the manga's narrative choices and focus on different characters may temporarily shift the spotlight away from Inumaki, fans can anticipate potential moments for Inumaki to showcase his skills in future chapters.

Currently, Jujutsu Kaisen has reached 247 chapters, with chapter 248 scheduled for release on January 21, 2024, available on Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform.

The manga's continuous storytelling provides a platform for characters like Inumaki to reemerge and contribute to the evolving narrative.

In conclusion, despite the challenges posed by the Shibuya Incident, Toge Inumaki retains the capability to use his Cursed Speech technique. Fans eagerly await further developments in the story, anticipating Inumaki's potential resurgence in the ongoing battle against Sukuna.

Final thoughts

As Jujutsu Kaisen progresses, Toge Inumaki's potential role remains intriguing, and fans anticipate his resurgence in the upcoming Culling Games arc. With the announcement of the next anime season adapting this arc, viewers may witness anime original appearances for Inumaki, adding excitement to his character's journey.