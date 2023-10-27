Jujutsu Kaisen casts My Hero Academia's Kenta Miyake as Dagon

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14 on October 27, 2023, Dagon made his actual appearance fully fleshed out with his voice actor. Dagon's dialogues were short, but many fans noticed his voice's familiarity.

Although Dagon's appearance in the anime and the showcase of his actual techniques were highly anticipated, the next episode will inarguably be the final appearance of Dagon since episode 14 ended with Toji invading the domain through the hole that Megumi created.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Dagon gets voiced by All Might's voice actor

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14 just aired and delivered the fight between Mei Mei and Ui Ui against the Small Pox diety. One of the main highlights of the episode was Dagon's much-awaited appearance. Many fans recognized the familiarity in Dagon's voice, as his voice actor is the renowned Kenta Miyake.

Kenta Miyake is almost a household name in the anime and manga community. He has voiced many iconic characters like All Might from My Hero Academia, Rak Wraithraiser from Tower of God, and Takaoka from Assassination Classroom. But his most iconic roles remain as All Might and Mohammad Avdol from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 3.

Episode 14 finally continued the battle between Mei Mei and the Special-grade small-pox diety. The episode revealed how Mei Mei rose to the rank of Grade 1 with her rather underwhelming cursed technique. It also explained the small-pox diety's domain expansion's inner workings and how Satoru Gojo was the only human that could withstand the full assault of Mei Mei's cursed technique.

The latter part of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14 focused on Dagon and his fight against Nanami, Naobito Zen'in, and Maki. The fight was one-sided, with Nanami, Naobito, and Maki delivering a beatdown on Dagon. But soon, the flow of the battle shifted after Dagon activated his Domain Expansion.

Dagon's domain expansion overwhelmed both Nanami and Naobito with the attack. Nanami lost an eye and was severely injured, while Naobito lost an entire arm. During the fight, Megumi managed to invade the domain from the outside and supply Maki with the Playful Cloud cursed tool. Although the fight was still in Dagon's favor, Megumi devised a plan to break out of the domain and surround Dagon.

Nanami soon ordered Maki and Naobito to assemble near Megumi, as the latter would force open a hole in the domain for them to escape. But Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14 ended inarguably on one of the most hyped-up moments of the whole anime. The episode ended with Toji Zenin's entry into the domain.

Final thoughts

Fans of the series appreciated Kenta Miyake's addition to the Jujutsu Kaisen cast. The episode was packed full of action, with a rather even battle between Dagon and the Jujutsu Sorcerers.

The next episode will show the end of Dagon's journey battling against Toji Zenin. Episode 14 and Dagon's showdown signaled the character's much anticipated yet brief appearance in the anime. The next battle will start with the slaughter and the tragedies the Shibuya Incident arc is famous for.

