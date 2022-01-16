Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172: Confirmed release date and time for all regions, where to read, speculations, and more

Manga Plus has confirmed the release date for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172 with the official release of chapter 171.

Many fans wondered if Jujutsu Kaisen would take another break since the last two chapters had been released bi-weekly instead of the regular weekly schedule. However, it seems that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172 will be released next week without any break.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172 release date confirmed

Release date and time for different time zones

According to Manga Plus, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172 will be officially released on Sunday, January 23, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7:00 AM

Central Time: 9:00 AM

Eastern Time: 10:00 AM

British Time: 3:00 PM

Central European Time: 4:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 PM

Philippine Time: 11.00 PM, January 24

Australian central time: 12.30 AM, January 24

Where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus and Viz. It is additionally available on the Shonen Jump App. But all three platforms only offer the latest three chapters for free, readers will have to pay to get access to the entire Jujutsu Kaisen library.

Recap of chapter 171

In chapter 171, Reggie Star counters Fushiguro Megumi’s Domain Expansion with a prototype of the simple Domain, Hollow Wicker Basket. This move confirms that Reggie is a sorcerer from the past, reincarnated into the new body.

However, techniques like these only nullify the sure-hit element of a Domain by destroying the barrier. Since Megumi’s Chimera Shadow Garden is still incomplete, it has not perfected its sure-hit technique. Additionally, it does not have a barrier, making Hollow Wicker Basket completely useless against it.

However, while they fight, Reggie deduces that Megumi must bear the weight of everything he stores with his Shadow-Storage space, which is why he only stores one sword which he has been using. And since the entire Domain is Megumi’s shadow, he must bear the weight of everything that sinks within the liquid shadow-surface of the Domain.

Promptly, Reggie starts reproducing heavy objects and sinks them into the surface of the Domain. However, Megumi retaliates by reminding Reggie that incomplete as it is, a Domain is a Domain, and that means the ceiling is also part of his shadow.

Megumi summons Max Elephant from the ceiling and drops it on Reggie. Max Elephant immediately uses its water attack to flood the entire Domain.

What to expect in chapter 172

With the water attack, Reggie’s receipts should be destroyed, which means that Megumi will have effectively left Reggie without a way to utilize his Curse technique. What remains to be seen is whether Megumi kills Reggie in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172 or manages to coax his points from him without bloodshed.

If the battle between Reggie and Megumi is to be finished in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172, then the Tokyo No. 1 Colony arc will likely come to a swift close. Yuuji is also headed in search of Megumi, and with both of their objectives completed, there is a good chance of them reuniting.

It will be interesting to see Yuuji’s reaction to Megumi having willingly killed someone, given his guilt over Shibuya.

There has been no news of Hakari, Panda, or Yuta. Maki is also yet to appear in the Culling Game properly. Additionally, characters like Hana Kurusu and Hajime Kashimo, mentioned earlier in the Culling Game arc, are yet to be appropriately introduced. Hopefully, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172 will shed more light on this.

