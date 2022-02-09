Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 175: Break announced, release date and time, what to expect, and more

With the manga finally moving on from the Tokyo No. 1 Colony, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 175 is expected to delve into Yuta’s fight against Kurourushi properly. But as rumors have suggested, Mangaka Gege Akutami will be taking a much-needed creative break this week.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga will return next week on schedule with part 2 of the Sendai Colony arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 175: Speculations and release date

Release date and time

According to the simulrelease notice on Manga Plus, the manga will be on break next week. The official English translation of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 175 will be released on Sunday, February 20, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

British Time: 3 PM

Central European Time: 4 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, February 21

Australian Central Time: 12:30 AM, February 21

Where to read

Upon official release, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 175 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus, Viz, and the official Shonen Jump App. However, only the latest three chapters are accessible for free on all three platforms, and readers must pay a fee to avail the entire library.

Recap of chapter 174

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 174, titled “Sendai Colony (Part 1),” Ishigori Ryu and Uro Takako become aware of Dhruv Lakdawala’s passing and use Kogane to pinpoint Yuta as the culprit.

As soon as he managed to get rid of Lakdawala’s Shikigamis, Yuta was accosted by a swarm of cockroaches. He manages to disperse them and save the citizens by using Rika.

His actions alert Ishiguro and Takako that Yuta has boundless cursed energy and considerable output. Kurourushi, the Cursed Spirit who was in a dormant state in order to avoid a confrontation with Dhruv, awakens.

Yuta prepares to fight the Cursed Spirit, who brings out a blade called “The Festering Life Sword,” a blade that mixes life and death.

Yuta believes that along with the two rules initially proposed by Megumi, transfer of points and exiting the Culling Game, they need two additional rules: one to establish contact between players and another to allow the players to enter and exit the colonies. For this, they need 400 points.

Yuta believes that there must be sorcerers like Lakdawala and Kurourushi in every colony, who needlessly endanger civilian lives.Yuta believes that he can kill such people and collect the 400 points himself.

He doesn’t want Gojo to have to kill his best friend, Getou Suguru, once again. To this end, Yuta plans to kill Kenjaku by himself.

What to expect in chapter 175

Since Yuta seems unaware that Yuji has already implemented one of the rules that Megumi had proposed, it can be assumed that the Sendai Colony arc is taking place at the same time as the Tokyo No. 1 Colony arc.

It can be assumed that Kogane will announce the new rule in the middle of Yuta’s fight, as it did with Megumi. Although, it’s not certain that it would take place in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 175.

Yuta’s fight with Kurourushi will be in full swing from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 175 onwards. The function of the Festering Life Sword will be fully revealed in this chapter.

It is unlikely that the fight will be over in just one chapter, but readers will properly see the improvements in Yuta’s curse technique since the Cursed Child Arc.

While Kenjaku has completely taken over Suguru Getou’s body, a sliver of his consciousness is still left in it. It was evident during Gojo’s capture in the Shibuya Arc. With Yuta alluding to it again, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 175 might feature a flashback or an interjection regarding Kenjaku’s interaction with Getou.

It is clear that Akutami is bringing Yuta up as a tritagonist to the main series. Yuta was already the protagonist in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, but slowly he has become an important character in the main story as well. What exactly Akutami has in store for him remains to be seen.

