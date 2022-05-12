Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184: What to expect, release date and time, where to read, and more

After info-dumping his readers with Hakari’s technique in the last chapter, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 is expected to shift to another fight. Chapter 183 practically showed the end of Hakari and Charles’s fight, indicating that their part in the Tokyo No.2 Colony arc is over.

Many readers expect Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 to move on to Panda’s or Miwa’s locations or perhaps even introduce Maki. Readers are still unaware of Megumi’s status or how Yuji’s search for him is going.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184: Release date and time for different time zones

Manga Plus notified its readers that the official translation of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 will be released on Sunday, May 15, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, May 16

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus, Viz, and the official Shonen Jump App after its release. The physical copy will be available in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 23.

Recap of Chapter 183

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183, titled “Tokyo No.2 Colony (Part 3),” Hakari’s Domain Expansion is explained. Idle Death Gamble is based on a pachinko Machine. The domain can adapt to certain settings. In this particular case, it settled on “CR: Private Pure Love Train,” adapted from a romance manga.

Hakari starts the game by performing a visual attack, which may or may not lead him to a Riichi scenario, where he can win a Jackpot if he is lucky. Each attack and each scenario have a varying chance of hitting a Jackpot, and the probability of any attack earning a Jackpot is 1/239.

The Jackpot enhances Hakari’s powers within the domain, defeating his opponent if they are not strong enough.

Every Jackpot makes the next attack even more deadly, should Hakari have to employ more than one. Hakari says that he has never gone above 30 plays.

Hakari and Charles continue to fight as several scenarios play around them, with Charles being unable to intervene at all.

Finally, Hakari lands a high-probability scene, which results in a Jackpot. The enhanced power allows Hakari’s attack to defeat Charles and break G War-Staff.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 is likely to feature the ending of Hakari and Charles’s confrontation.

Nothing has been disclosed regarding how these two came across each other, and it might be explained in a flashback scene.

Miwa was seen entering the Culling Game prior to this fight, and now that the battle is over, Akutami can focus on her and her dubious appearance.

Maki is yet to make an appearance after her slaughter of the Zen’in clan. She can significantly alter the balance of the Culling Game.

Additionally, Megumi and Yuji have not appeared for two arcs, and the former was in less than optimal condition the last time he was seen.

Readers have no clue what Hana Kurusu plans to do with an unconscious Megumi or whether Yuji has succeeded in finding his friend. What Yuta did with his 192 points (not 200 points as stated in the chapter, by Akutami's own admission of a miscount) also remains to be seen.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 is most likely to focus on Panda since he also traveled to Tokyo No. 2 alongside Hakari.

It is unknown if Panda has succeeded in finding Kashimo as they planned. However, with Kashimo being one of the biggest threats in the Culling Game alongside Higuruma, it will be an interesting fight if Panda ends up facing him.

