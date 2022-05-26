Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 186: What to expect, release date and time, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 186 is one of the most anticipated chapters in the recent arcs due to the fight taking place between Hakari and Kashimo. Both these characters are formidable and have been revered by either the narration or other characters. Fans have been eagerly waiting for them to clash ever since it was revealed that they are in the same colony.

The last chapter provided a beautiful respite amidst all of the fighting by taking readers through the inner projection of Panda’s grief. Panda and Kashimo’s fight served as the opening act for the main event in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 186.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 186: Release date and time for different time zones

According to Manga Plus, the official translation of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 186 will be released on Sunday, May 29, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, May 30

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 186 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus, Viz, and the official Shonen Jump App after its release.

Recap of chapter 185

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 185, titled “Tokyo No.2 Colony (Part 5),” showcased Panda’s projected childhood with his siblings. Gorilla, the big brother, would often bully Panda and be rude to him. He viewed Panda as a liability, weak and unable to defend himself. Gorilla would often hit him in order to make him realise his mistakes.

Panda's big sister, Triceratops, was gentle and indulging. She would console Panda when others bullied him and would try to get Gorilla to be nice to him. She reminded Gorilla that Panda did not let the harsh words and the bullying keep him down. Their youngest sibling always bounced back because he had a strong and kind heart.

One Night, an entity, whom the children called “father,” was seen dragging Gorilla and Triceratops away. When Gorilla protested that they should not leave Panda because he was unable to defend himself, their father informed him that it was Panda who was leaving, and they were the ones who should say goodbye.

This signified that Panda lost both of his auxiliary cores. Back in the outer world, Kashimo picked up Panda’s severed head and once again asked him about Sukuna. Panda, still somehow conscious, refused to answer Kashimo. Suddenly, Hakari arrived with a burst of Cursed Energy, and Kashimo seemed excited at the prospect of fighting him.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 186

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 186 is likely to elaborate upon both Kashimo’s and Hakari’s Cursed techniques. Both of characters have immense reserves of Cursed Energy with some sort of extra aspect. Kashimo’s Cursed Energy has the properties of electricity while Hakari’s has the texture of rough sandpaper.

On top of that, Hakari’s complex and powerful Domain is evenly countered with Kashimo’s Cursed Technique, which does not require a Domain for its sure-hit attack.

Readers have anticipated this battle ever since Hakari and Kashimo were both found in Tokyo No.2 Colony. Hakari’s battle with Charles was the introduction of the former’s powers, and that explains why Akutami did not give us any details regarding their meeting or how they came to clash against each other.

While Hakari’s Cursed Energy and Domain have been explored in previous chapters, the name and details of his Cursed Technique are unknown as of yet.

Kashimo’s fight with Panda was brutal and so fast that it highlighted how powerful Kashimo is. Their quest for Sukuna has been going on for 400 years, and it remains to be seen if their past will be explored in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 186. Kashimo vs. Hakari is going to be the closing act of Tokyo No. 2 Colony arc, as well as one of the most complex battles in the series so far.

