Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187: What to expect, release date after break and more

With the last chapter having established Hakari as one of the strongest characters, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 is all set to expand upon Kashimo’s powers and hidden cards.

It is widely believed in the fandom that Gege Akutami is yet to show his readers the true powers of Kashimo’s technique. Otherwise, the match between Kashimo and Hakari would be terribly one-sided.

Akutami had taken a creative break last week, leaving readers to stew in anticipation of a new technique. While Hakari’s Domain has been championed throughout this arc, readers are yet to learn the name and specifics of Hakari’s Cursed Technique. However, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 ought to rectify that.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187: Release date and time for different time zones

Official sources state that the English translation of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 will be released on Sunday, June 12, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, June 13

After its publication, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus, Viz and the official Shonen Jump App.

Recap of Chapter 186

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186, titled “Tokyo No.2 Colony (Part 5),” it is revealed that Hakari had already hit the Jackpot in his fight against Charles. This jackpot allows him access to unlimited Cursed Energy, which not only gives his attacks an infinite supply of strength but also automatically heals his body when injured.

However, the effects of this jackpot only last for four minutes and 11 seconds. This is the length of the Private Pure Love Train theme song, which keeps playing in the background.

On the plus side, before the jackpot ends, it replenishes both Hakari’s Cursed Energy and Cursed Technique. This allows him to cast his Domain an indefinite number of times, as long as he keeps hitting the jackpot continuously.

In light of this, Hakari’s battle with Kashimo in this chapter has become one-sided. Kashimo’s Cursed Technique causes Hakari no harm since the infinite Cursed Energy repairs any damage to his body.

Additionally, Hakari is too athletically efficient for the electric shock of Kashimo’s Cursed Energy to affect him. Hakari easily overpowers Kashimo during their fight. Once the Jackpot ends, Hakari casts his Domain Expansion once again.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 is expected to reveal whether Kashimo has a Domain or not. It is impossible for them to win against Hakari without one at this point since the sure-hit part of their sure-hit technique does not work on him at all.

Kashimo is believed to be a worthy adversary to Sukuna, a reincarnated sorcerer who has been searching for the king of curses for 400 years. It seems underwhelming for them to be overpowered by Hakari, who is not a special grade sorcerer.

This means that Akutami either has plans for Kashimo to unveil their Domain or other superior attacks in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 or the fight will end here. Any outside interference in this battle is unlikely, but it is still not outside the realm of possibility.

In either case, the Tokyo No.2 Colony arc should be wrapped up within a few more chapters.

