Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 188: Hakari casts a third Domain Expansion while being fatally wounded

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 188 gets to the core of Hakari’s battle with Kashimo and showcases the powers of both sorcerers perfectly. The chapter is almost entirely action-oriented with very little dialogue but serves as an exposition for both the limits of Hakari’s Jackpot and Kashimo’s Cursed Technique.

This chapter will be an animated treat for the viewers, and the artwork is far more mature than Akutami’s initial chapters. However, many fans expected to see Kashimo’s Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 188, which did not happen. Nonetheless, the execution of his curse technique leaves no room for disappointment.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 188 shows Kashimo landing a fatal blow on Hakari, who still pulls off a last Domain Expansion

In the last chapter, it was revealed that Kenjaku had approached Kashimo with the deal of reincarnation 400 years ago, which an aged Kashimo had signed in his desire to fight Sukuna one day. Back in the present, Hakari once again hit the jackpot, but Kashimo vowed to kill him as soon as his 4 minutes and 11 seconds ended.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 188 is titled Tokyo Colony No.2 ( Part 7).

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 188 synopsis

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 188 begins with Hakari and Kashimo engaged in a fierce duel. Kashimo manages to aim for Hakari’s head and nearly split it in half; the readers get to know an important bit of information hitherto unmentioned in the manga, which is that Cursed energy comes from the gut or stomach, while a sorcerer must reverse it using their mind. This is why once the head is severed or injured beyond repair, it cannot be healed by someone’s own Reversed Cursed Technique.

Kashimo takes no chances and hits Hakari with electricity as well to ensure the latter’s demise. However, since Hakari’s healing is due to the infinite cursed energy and not reversed cursed technique, he heals himself and dispels Kashimo’s electricity through his nose at the same time. Hakari decides to stretch his limits and end this fight quickly, but Kashimo persists.

It is revealed that Kashimo has left his staff across the ground, allowing it to absorb all the positive charges instead of Hakari’s body. At the opportune moment, when Hakari is between him and the staff, Kashimo calls back the electricity. It slices through Hakari and destroys a part of his abdomen, leaving him fatally wounded. The Jackpot ends right that moment, leaving him unable to heal himself. However, Hakari uses the restored Cursed technique to cast his Domain for a third time, leaving Kashimo surprised.

Speculations

While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 188 elaborates upon Kashimo’s Cursed technique, it is still left unnamed. However, there is no doubt left that Kashimo is a powerful sorcerer and likely still has some tricks left. Hakari, however, is simply unparalleled in his Domain.

The last-minute Domain Expansion is only possible because his Cursed Technique and Cursed Energy were restored before the jackpot ended. However, to cast it despite being as wounded as him requires a strict discipline and fortitude which Hakari’s peers have always attributed to him.

If the Domain results in another jackpot, then Hakari’s wound will be self-healed. Given that Hakari claimed to have gone 30 rounds before, 3 expansions should not be a problem. However, if this turn does not result in a jackpot, Hakari will be in grave danger and can only win via outside interference, which will be an opportune moment to reintroduce Sukuna to the Culling Game.

