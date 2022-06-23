Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 189 raw scans and spoilers: Hakari uses Faster Spins while the battle moves underwater

With the last chapter leaving Hakari on the verge of death, readers eagerly waited for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 189 to showcase the results of his last Domain Expansion. The raw scans that leaked today suggest that not only was the Domain Expansion successful, but Akutami has also taken this opportunity to demonstrate the Faster Spins/Time Reduction function of Idle Death Gamble.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 189 also shows that despite being obsessed with strength, Kashimo is remarkably logical and intellectual when it comes to fighting. The spoilers also announced that Akutami will be taking a creative break next week.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 189 spoilers show Hakari hitting the jackpot for the third time in a row

In the last chapter, Kashimo revealed that while Cursed Energy comes from the stomach, it is reversed using the mind, which is why headshots are the most effective way to kill a sorcerer. However, Hakari’s infinite Cursed Energy easily healed such a wound. Using the electricity he had accumulated in his staff, Kashimo used the return streak of thunder to wound Hakari fatally. However, even on the verge of death, Hakari casts another Domain.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 189 spoilers

According to the raw scans, as soon as they get into Hakari’s Domain, Kashimo realizes that this is the Faster Spins (Time Reduction in the unofficial translation) version, not the increased probability one. While this makes the draws faster, the probability of hitting the jackpot remains at a measly 1/239. Hakari soon collapses, but those few moments were enough for him to hit the jackpot due to Faster Spins, and his Infinite Cursed Energy restored him.

After trading blows once again, Hakari throws Kashimo into the nearby ocean. Due to the nature of Kashimo’s Cursed Energy, it will leak into the water until nothing remains, or Kashimo will have to shut down his technique so that nothing leaks out. He grabs on to some low-level Cursed Spirits to stay afloat, but Hakari also latches onto a Cursed Spirit and kicks him back into the water.

Kashimo uses his Cursed Technique to produce Chlorine via electrolysis, the smell of which knocks Hakari out, causing him to fall into the water. Kashimo muses that the second way to take out a Reversed Cursed Technique (RCT) user is by poisoning them, as poisons are very tricky to heal. However, Hakari heals himself, and Kashimo realizes that Hakari is not using RCT. As they continue to fight, Kashimo uses a special Technique that causes a blast.

Speculations

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 189 spoilers do not clarify exactly how Faster Spins work. From previous chapters it can be inferred that it reduces the time needed for each draw while also reducing the number of spins remaining for each Expansion. It is unclear if it forbids or precedes an Increased Probability on the next spin.

Nothing about where the Cursed Spirits came from has been mentioned in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 189 spoilers. It is possible that Kashimo conjured them. However, there are only two of them in the raw scans, and they look very similar to Kogane, so it might just be a misinterpretation on the leaker’s part. This chapter also shows that Kashimo’s cursed technique is versatile and nuanced, and the explosion at the end may spell trouble for Hakari in the future.

