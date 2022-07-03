Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190: Release date after the break, what to expect, where to read, and more

Due to the creative break announced by mangaka Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190 will return after a delay. This gives readers a longer period to wallow in trepidation and anticipation after the last chapter ended on a cliff-hanger, leaving everyone unsure of Hakari’s fate.

While it is clear that Kashimo used an unprecedented attack to overpower Hakari mid-jackpot, the specifics of the attack remain undisclosed. Readers have long speculated that Kashimo’s electricity-based Cursed Technique is not the only ace he has up his sleeve. Only Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190 can clarify what else he has in store.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190: release date and time for different time zones

Official sources state that the English translation of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190 will be released on Sunday, July 10, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, July 11

After its publication, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus, Viz, and the official Shonen Jump App.

Recap of chapter 189

FingersCrossed @FingersCro55ed Jujutsu Kaisen 189 Spoilers

.

.

.

I thought for sure this chapter would be the finale of the fight but looks like Gege really wanted to show off these two monsters as much as he could. Next chapter has got to be it tho, they both literally put everything on the line now Jujutsu Kaisen 189 Spoilers...I thought for sure this chapter would be the finale of the fight but looks like Gege really wanted to show off these two monsters as much as he could. Next chapter has got to be it tho, they both literally put everything on the line now https://t.co/mp9XR6uSg0

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 189, titled “Tokyo No.2 Colony (Part 8),” Hakari hit a jackpot for the third time in a row with the help of “Hidden Probability,” a combination of “Faster Spins” and “Increased Probability.” Needless to say, Hakari healed his grievous injuries using his Infinite Cursed Energy. It was then revealed that Hakari could change the location via his Domain, and he dragged both himself and Kashimo to Tokyo Bay.

Here, Hakari dropped Kashimo into the ocean. The nature of Kashimo’s Cursed Energy is such that it will either flow out of him while in water until the sorcerer is completely depleted, or he must lock down his Cursed Energy entirely to stop the flow. Kashimo tried to escape this fate by climbing onto the many cursed spirits present near Tokyo No. 2 Bay, but Hakari swiftly dropped him back into the water.

However, Kashimo used his Cursed Energy to create Chlorine via electrolysis, as poison is another sure-fire way of defeating a Reversed Cursed Technique user. Hakari lost consciousness and fell into the ocean, but since he was not a Reversed Cursed Technique user, he healed himself immediately. After another bout of fighting underwater, Kashimo created an explosion with an undefined technique.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190 is all set to reveal Kashimo’s hidden power. It has long since been anticipated that Kashimo is a frightening individual with several heavyweight attacks in his arsenal. From his past, it can be said that Kashimo sought out strong opponents and massacred them, which implies that he was strong enough to be confident in his skill.

Yet, so far, Kashimo has only displayed the range of his unique Cursed Energy and his mastery of using his technique. If he can cast a Domain Expansion, he has not yet deemed Hakari worthy of it. Unless Kashimo can beat Hakari’s jackpot without using his heavy artillery, it would be a foolish endeavor to save them for a stronger opponent, namely Sukuna, as he might not escape Hakari with his life intact.

The explosion could be due to the sudden discharge of Kashimo’s Cursed Energy. However, in all likelihood, Kashimo should debut a new technique to counter Hakari’s Domain, as it is unlikely that Hakari will hit the jackpot a fourth time even if he casts his Domain once more. However, readers are still holding out hope that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190 will feature one more flashback from Kashimo’s past.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far