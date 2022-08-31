Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 196: Release date, where to read, and what to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 195 was simultaneously chaotic and intense, with mangaka Gege Akutami introducing two new Culling Game players. Both characters have proven to be extremely eccentric until now, with some of their actions appearing downright hilarious. But they are far from simple comic characters, with the katana-enthusiast Daidou Hagane already proving himself to be a terrifying opponent in battle.

Everything to know about the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 196

When will chapter 196 be released?

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 17 cover featuring Naoya Zenin (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga usually releases new chapters every week, with raw scans and spoilers for the chapter released earlier in the week. Chapter 196 is no different, and while no spoilers have yet been released, the official English translation of chapter 196 is scheduled to be available worldwide at the following times:

Pacific Time: 8AM PST (September 4, 2022)

Eastern Time: 11AM EST (September 4, 2022)

British Time: 4PM BST (September 4, 2022)

European Time: 5PM CEST (September 4, 2022)

Indian time: 8:30PM IST (September 4, 2022)

Philippine Time: 11PM PHT (September 4, 2022)

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM JST (September 5, 2022)

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST (September 5, 2022)

Readers can access chapter 196 on the official Viz Shonen Jump website and MANGA Plus by Shueisha website. VIZ and MANGA Plus allow readers to read the latest three chapters for free, but to access the older chapters, one must subscribe to these services.

Chapter 196 will also be available on the Shonen Jump+ mobile app, which requires a subscription for readers to access all series chapters at once.

A brief summary of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 195

Chapter 195 opened with an introduction to the two new Culling Game players, Daidou Hagane and Miyo Rokujushi. After the initial moments of comic relief, the chapter quickly became a zone of fierce battle, with Maki returning to the brawl within three minutes instead of the original five.

She was shocked by Daidou’s incredible skills and his ability to cut down Naoya based on instinct alone, despite being unable to see him. The chapter ended with Miyo casting a simple domain and presumably beginning the next fight.

What to expect in chapter 196?

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 196 will likely focus on the fight between Maki, Daidou, and Miyo since Noritoshi had already reached his limit in chapter 194. Whether the fight will consist of actual wrestling or will involve Miyo’s cursed technique, which incorporates the techniques and rules of sumo, remains to be seen.

But the latest chapter has already made Maki realize that she needs to become as strong as Toji, so she has to push beyond her current limits in her fight against Daidou and Miyo and become a true “monster,” as Momo Nishimiya described her at the end of the Sendai Colony arc of the manga.

Neither Daidou nor Miyo seem particularly hostile. Instead, they are excessively passionate about sword fighting and wrestling and seem to appreciate their opponent’s skill. If Maki undergoes a drastic power-up and manages to impress any or both of them, Noritoshi and she might gain two new allies.

