Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 197 leaked spoilers confirm Maki’s return to the battle as the fight against Naoya resumes

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 196 began with Maki training with Miyo to blow off some steam and ended with her learning to train her senses to the extent where feeling the opponent’s form as her own becomes an innate instinct. Armed with her new-found clarity, Maki is all set to head back into the fight. Spoilers from the upcoming chapter 197 confirm her return and reveal more information about what the latest chapter has in store for fans.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 197 spoilers predict which direction the Naoya vs. Maki battle will head in

Maki breaks out of Miyo's barrier (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 197 has not revealed any raw scans yet, but text spoilers for the chapter have already been leaked online. Despite Miyo and Maki having an enlightening conversation while fighting, and Miyo explaining to her what Daidou’s stance regarding seeing cursed spirits meant, the whole fight took less than a minute. However, with Maki describing her current condition as ‘excellent,’ there seems to be no need for stalling any longer.

It's almost like she's now able to see the air and can dodge attacks that change directions. The exchanges that Maki had with Miyo hadn't even taken 1min. Naoya keeps raising his speed but Maki can keep up, "What the hell?" x2 (from Naoya).It's almost like she's now able to see the air and can dodge attacks that change directions. #JJKSpoilers The exchanges that Maki had with Miyo hadn't even taken 1min. Naoya keeps raising his speed but Maki can keep up, "What the hell?" x2 (from Naoya).It's almost like she's now able to see the air and can dodge attacks that change directions.

The leaked spoilers confirm the suspicions of another bout of intense battle between Maki and Naoya. As expected by fans, Naoya tries to use his speed to overpower Maki, steadily increasing the speed of his movements. However, unlike their previous fight, Maki keeps up with him effortlessly this time, even changing her trajectory mid-air to dodge an incoming attack.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 197 leaks suggest that Daidou and Miyo both begin helping Maki as well. Miyo unleashes an attack called “Sixty-Four,” which turns out to be a powerful headbutt. On the other hand, Daidou, armed with Maki’s sword, slices Naoya in half.

Between the three of them, it seems that Naoya will finally be cornered. However, despite the enormous amount of damage he had already suffered, Naoya manages to survive. From the split halves of his evolved cursed spirit form, a more humanoid form of Naoya arises. The chapter ends with him using Domain Expansion.

The leaked spoilers have also revealed that the manga will be on break next week, with chapter 198 returning on September 26, 2022 (12 A.M. JST.)

Final thoughts

Toji Fushiguro during the Shibuya Incident (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha, colorization by u/BronzeKamui)

The spoilers make it evident that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 197 will showcase Maki’s improved power levels, due to her heightened senses. She has become more like Toji than ever before in terms of combat ability. The spoilers suggest that she might even catch up with Naoya’s highest speed, Mach 3. Daidou and Miyo helping Maki bring Naoya down strengthens the possibility of them becoming valuable allies.

Naoya is nothing if not persistent, and the same makes him extremely hard to kill. His cursed-spirit form also keeps evolving, beginning as a cursed worm, then transforming into a cocoon-like spirit encased in a hard shell. Now with the return of a human form, Naoya’s evolution seems to be complete, and the outcome of this battle depends on whether Maki can defeat him in this form.

Power-ups in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe are always abrupt and dramatic, so Maki’s sudden improvement is not surprising. Fans are of the opinion that Maki’s character arc has been one of the most impressive in the series, and her growing significance anticipates that she will become an immense force later on in the story.

