Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200 spoilers turn Gojo into a "battery" joke

The latest spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200 detail an incredibly exciting issue for fans that sees the return of Kenjaku. Fans will also finally get to see how some international powers are responding to the situation in Japan, as well as how Cursed Energy and Sorcerers are made pawns in global politics.

Additionally, the issue sees Yuji and Megumi subtly communicate their situation to one another in light of Hana Kurusu’s demands. While this is only a brief part of the issue, it remains as significant as any other moment present in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200’s leaked spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200 elaborates on how Sorcerers can become power sources, with Gojo being limitless

Spoilers and fan reaction

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200 spoilers begin by specifying Yuji’s attempts to communicate to Megumi that Sukuna is who Hana Kurusu is referring to. Megumi eventually realizes what Yuji is trying to communicate to him, ironically coming to this conclusion after commenting in the previous issue on how smoothly things had been proceeding.

The issue then allegedly shifts perspective to Kenjaku and Uraume, traveling to the USA to meet with the President and other important officials at the White House. Using Cursed Tool glasses, they reveal the existence of curses to these individuals.

In an act of manipulation, Kenjaku then shows the group a video of Gojo, Nanami, and others in action, emphasizing how much energy someone like Gojo can harness. Falsely asserting that only Japanese people can use Cursed Energy and become Sorcerers, Kenjaku portrays them as “threats” which must be captured and can be used as an alternative energy resource.

He urges those present to use the captured sorcerers as research subjects in the field of energy before Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200 shifts perspective back to the Tokyo No. 1 Colony. Yuji has decided that his death is a worthy price for unsealing Gojo, with 15 Sukuna fingers being destroyed with him only bolsters that belief.

Rymu @Rymu92 @mx_amane He wasn't joking when he talked about solving global warming with Yuji!!! @mx_amane He wasn't joking when he talked about solving global warming with Yuji!!!

Megumi, however, is already aware of what his friend is thinking, expressing worry for Yuji in the process as Kurusu notices the interaction and remarks on its oddness. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200 then reveals that Kurusu inducted more people into the Culling Game as 807 players were inducted

kristina @ranstoesucker Myamura @king_jin_woo



A scientist literally explained Gojo like this to the US president lmao

#JJKSpoilers #JJK200 Gojo's power explained in US people's terms: If turned into power, Gojo alone can supply electricity to a whole countryA scientist literally explained Gojo like this to the US president lmao Gojo's power explained in US people's terms: If turned into power, Gojo alone can supply electricity to a whole country A scientist literally explained Gojo like this to the US president lmao #JJKSpoilers #JJK200 geto waking up from his grave after hearing gojo being objectified as oil and battery twitter.com/king_jin_woo/s… geto waking up from his grave after hearing gojo being objectified as oil and battery twitter.com/king_jin_woo/s…

Back in the USA, meanwhile, the president is seen incredulously asking if Kenjaku is trying to get them to militarize forces against the Japanese people to capture and use them as guinea pigs. This is where the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200 spoilers claim the issue to end, certainly leaving fans off on a massive cliffhanger.

🍂 @lMAZlGHN #jjk200 #jjkspoilers



learning that gojo is nothing but a very powerful battery to kenjaku is just learning that gojo is nothing but a very powerful battery to kenjaku is just #jjk200 #jjkspoilers learning that gojo is nothing but a very powerful battery to kenjaku is just

However, fans are hardly talking about this cliffhanger in the wake of the issue, with many instead seemingly unable to get over the fact that Gojo is reduced to a mere battery. While not exactly wrong, many fans seem to find it hilarious that the most powerful Sorcerer seen thus far in the series may eventually be relegated to charging phones and powering TVs.

🤭 @itsgivingsadd #JJK200

Yuuji: I'll kill myself. Half of Sukuna will be gone, and Gojo-sensei will come back... That's super cheap.

Me @ Gojo: Yuuji: I'll kill myself. Half of Sukuna will be gone, and Gojo-sensei will come back... That's super cheap.Me @ Gojo: #JJK200 Yuuji: I'll kill myself. Half of Sukuna will be gone, and Gojo-sensei will come back... That's super cheap.Me @ Gojo: https://t.co/U931nyysHX

Fans are also pointing out how his jokes about being powerful enough to solve global warming from earlier in the series ended up being incredibly accurate and true. While fans had initially brushed this off as an over-the-top joke about how strong he is, it seems that this self-assessment of his capabilities was indeed an accurate one.

Rymu @Rymu92

There must be another way.



(Also it's not like Gege will easily get rid of Sukuna. The manga is far from over, so relax guys. Yuji won't die anytime soon)



#JJKSpoilers #JJK200 It's not Yuji or Gojo. It should be Yuji AND Gojo!There must be another way.(Also it's not like Gege will easily get rid of Sukuna. The manga is far from over, so relax guys. Yuji won't die anytime soon) It's not Yuji or Gojo. It should be Yuji AND Gojo! There must be another way.(Also it's not like Gege will easily get rid of Sukuna. The manga is far from over, so relax guys. Yuji won't die anytime soon)#JJKSpoilers #JJK200 https://t.co/AN35ecT2x3

In classic fashion for this fandom, Gojo has somehow once more become a prevalent topic of discussion despite not contemporarily appearing in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200. Nevertheless, fans seem to have enjoyed the chapter based on what minimal discussion of its events is currently taking place.

