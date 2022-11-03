Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 spoilers has fans praying for Choso's survival

Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 first began being released late at night on Tuesday, November 1. They brought with them some exciting updates regarding the Kenjaku versus Choso fight. Fans are incredibly excited about this matchup, ready to see what the latter can do after resting and relaxing in the Tombs of the Star Corridor.

Despite the first round seemingly ending in Kenjaku’s victory, fans see Choso get back up at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203, apparently ready for another round. While encouraging, even Choso's fans seem to feel he has no chance against Kenjaku, with many simply praying for one of their favorite characters to make it out of the fight alive.

Follow along as this article briefly recaps spoilers as well as focuses on the predominant fan reactions to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203’s events.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 focuses on fight between Choso and Kenjaku

Fan reactions

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 spoilers begin by featuring a conversation between Yuki, Tengen, and Choso, where the latter resolves to fight Kenjaku to learn what his abilities are. This would then allow Yuki and Tengen to get a headstart on figuring out how to deal with him. In other words, Choso is expecting to lose this battle so he and his allies can win the war.

An internal monologue for Choso during the fight also reveals that he’s not afraid of dying and is motivated by his mother’s curse, which constitutes half of him and his brothers. However, his efforts are seemingly in vain despite their nobility, with his opponent fighting nonchalantly and using only low-level curses from Geto’s Cursed Spirit Manipulation.

Nevertheless, he still manages to severely injure Choso, who asks Kenjaku what Yuji’s role in his plan is. He calls Yuji a vessel that has fulfilled its purpose, suggesting that Kenjaku feels Yuji isn’t even worthy of being considered a person. He also adds that the pink-haired character is a catalyst for “the revolution” and that as long as he and Sukuna live, chaos and catastrophe will continue to present themselves.

The spoilers then show an enraged Choso miss a swing at Kenjaku. The latter gloats that Geto’s Cursed Technique is as powerful as an army and displays to the former its real might. This then seemingly defeats Choso, who mourns his inability to be a good older brother to his siblings. The Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 spoilers end by claiming Choso stands up once more, ready to fight and motivated by his brothers.

Understandably, fans are incredibly concerned for Choso in light of these Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 spoilers. There are plenty of death flags popping up in the early stages of his fight with Kenjaku, the least of which is his mourning and remembering his brothers. He also seems extremely outmatched from a power standpoint, which in and of itself isn’t a good sign.

However, if Choso has a Domain Expansion and is able to successfully cast it against Kenjaku, this may give him the upper hand he needs to escape with his life or even deal some damage to his adversary.

While some fans are optimistic that this is what will end up happening, many are instead expressing concern for Choso into the void that is Twitter, wishing and praying he'd survive.

In any scenario, this fight is clearly only beginning in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203. Fans will likely be waiting for at least one more issue to see exactly how it concludes. However, they can rest assured that no matter how the battle ends, Choso will no doubt put on a fantastic show.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

