Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206: Kenjaku hints that Tengen may be involved in the Culling Game

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 raw scans and spoilers were released on the morning of Wednesday, November 30, bringing with them the continuation of Yuki and Kenjaku’s fight. The chapter mainly comprises their fight progressing, seemingly bringing it much closer to its eventual conclusion.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 also features some interesting dialogues from Kenjaku, where he discusses Tengen. Eventually, he tells Yuki that she was wrong to “trust it,” alluding to Tengen having kept some secret from the rest of his allies.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down how Kenjkau hints at Tengen’s involvement in the Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 may be hinting at Tengen having been a villain all along

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 spoilers start with a flashback to Yuki and Tengen planning how she’ll defeat Kenjaku. They eventually decide that the best approach is to expand a domain while simultaneously using a Cursed Technique without closing the domain’s barrier. The chapter’s title, Star and Oil, apparently refers to the time when Sukuna used a similar technique in Shibuya.

The fight begins with Yuki using a simple domain, which is crushed right away by Kenjaku’s full-blown Domain Expansion. He makes fun of Yuki for trusting Tengen, pointing out how this wouldn’t have happened if Yuki used her own Domain Expansion. Yuki, still alive after the attack but with a crushed arm, gets up and continues rushing Kenjaku.

She does so without taking any time to heal, contrary to what Kenjaku believed she would do. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 then sees Yuki continue fighting Kenjaku hand-to-hand, but eventually reaching her limit, coughing out blood in the process. However, a somewhat rejuvenated Choso charges in with an attack as the issue comes to an end.

As Kenjaku is lecturing Yuki on how she should’ve used her own Domain Expansion, he says that it’s bad that she trusted Tengen - something he refers to here as “it.” Kenjaku then claims that Tengen is keeping a vital secret from all of them, which seemingly has to do with the Culling Game, based on the beginning of his next sentence.

However, he’s interrupted by Garuda, which prompts Yuki and her Shikigami to begin launching their combined counterattack. Kenjaku does not revisit this topic of discussion at any point before the issue ends, leaving readers with just this crumb of information. That being said, fans will likely learn the full extent of what Kenjaku is referencing sometime in the next few issues.

Until then, fans are left speculating on what little has been said and suggested in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206. However, it seems that Tengen is either involved in the Culling Game in some way or is somehow manipulating the Tokyo Jujutsu High resistance force via his advice.

The more likely scenario is certainly the latter, based on what is known about Tengen in the series currently. Since failing to merge with a Star Plasma Vessel, it is said that Tengen’s “sense of self diminished, but they have been able to maintain their awareness with jujutsu and the force of will.” In other words, while Tengen’s ego and his sense of self have since diminished, it has not vanished.

This could be hinting that while Tengen may not have incredibly deep desires or wants, there could be some desires which have remained powerful despite this diminishing ego. Based on what was said in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206, this would explain why Tengen is involved with the Culling Game should such a desire of his be achievable via manipulating the Game’s outcome in some way.

This, in turn, explains why Tengen has been so willing to help the Tokyo Jujutsu High resistance force up to and even within Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206. If he is indeed working towards ulterior motives, then he is most likely doing so via manipulation of the Tokyo Jujutsu High forces, since he himself cannot leave the Toms of the Star Corridor.

That being said, the former scenario is still likely, but creates more questions than answers given Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206’s tease. One key clue could be that Tengen claims that “they have, to an extent, become a part of the whole world.” With this in mind, Tengen could have had a hand in the Culling Game by turning the entire world into jujutsu sorcerers.

While Tengen initially portrayed this turn of events as a negative for him and the rest of the world, Kenjaku’s warning in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 casts doubt on this sentiment. In any case, with what little information is available, no definite answer can be reached currently, and likely will not be revealed for quite some time.

