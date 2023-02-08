As fans wait anxiously for spoiler information and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 to be released, many are passing the time by speculating on what will happen next. The previous issue inspired many readers to go back to the beginning of the series and discover all of the foreshadowings that teased this latest development.

In the process of going through the series for clues on Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213’s developments, fans found an intriguing interview from series author and illustrator Gege Akutami. Within, the mangaka claims that either one person from Gojo and the first years (Nobara Kugisaki, Megumi Fushiguro, and Yuji Itadori) will die, or everyone except one of them will die.

Given that the series has heavily implied Nobara Kugisaki's death, as well as Sukuna taking over Megumi's body, fans are concerned about the fates of Yuji and Gojo. Follow along as this article fully breaks down how Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 may set up either Gojo or Yuji’s future demise.

Confirmation of Nobara’s death in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 could be major death flag for one of two fan-favorite characters

How Gojo or Yuji’s future demise can be set up

As mentioned above, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 is set to be one of the most pivotal points in the entire series, depending on where Akutami wants to take his series. There are an almost infinite number of choices he could make, as well as an equivocally infinite number of consequences to said choices.

Regardless of how Akutami proceeds, it's safe to assume that Yuji and Gojo will receive major death flags in the upcoming issue. This will be especially true if Nobara’s death is finally confirmed, or if Sukuna reveals that Megumi’s soul died in the process of him taking over the young sorcerer’s body.

While a confirmation of either or in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 would suggest Yuji or Gojo’s demise, a confirmation of both would confirm the death of one or the other. Again, this is based on Akutami’s own aforementioned words, which he himself said in an interview. While he could have changed his mind since making the statement, this is based on assumptions and thus cannot be confirmed.

“At Jump festa, Akutami-sensei answered that among Gojo and the first years, either one person will die or everyone will die except for one person.”



Thus, fans must treat this statement from Akutami as the guiding rule for the series throughout what appears to be its final stages. Fans can take solace in the fact that the deaths of Nobara and Megumi are unlikely to be confirmed in the same issue. This at least gives fans hope that Yuji and Gojo can both survive, even if one of either Nobara or Megumi has to die.

That being said, the series has done all but officially and outwardly confirmed Kugisaki Nobara’s death up to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213. After being hit by Mahito and having half of her face essentially blown off by the attack, fans have not seen or heard a word of her status. Although Yuji and Megumi have discussed her current condition in Itadori’s Extermination arc, fans weren’t privy to this conversation.

There’s also Yuji’s recent comments to Megumi about how he felt as though he was trying to replace Nobara with Hana Kurusu, whom the two met during the Culling Game arcs. This would further suggest that Nobara is dead. However, this isn’t necessarily what it means, as it is possible to replace Nobara while she’s still alive and possibly injured rather than dead.

Another telling factor that would support the idea that Nobara is dead is how no other Tokyo Jujutsu High students have discussed her since the Shibuya Incident arc. One would think that if her condition were one of recovery, the various Tokyo Jujutsu High students would be discussing her status and when she’ll join the fight. However, Akutami could’ve chosen not to do this to the same effect of not letting fans hear Yuji and Megumi’s conversation about her.

In summation

While there is certainly an overwhelming amount of evidence that Nobara Kugisaki is dead, this is hardly confirmed in the series. This is the same case for Megumi Fushiguro, who recently had his body taken over by Sukuna.

If Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 confirms both as dead, either Yuji or Gojo will soon be meeting their ends as well. However, a lack of confirmation on the death of either Nobara or Megumi would present a sliver of hope for the survival of all but one of the foursome.

