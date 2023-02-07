Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 is set to release on Monday, February 13 at 12 am JST. After Sukuna's sudden attack on Megumi following the use of his Binding Vow with Yuji, fans have been inspired to go back in the series to find any foreshadowing of these events. Fans have been equally excited for and demanding spoiler information for the upcoming issue.

However, no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 is available as of this article's writing. This leaves many fans upsettingly in the dark about Yuji, Megumi, Hana Kurusu, and Angel's status. But fans at least have officially confirmed release information for the highly-anticipated update.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 likely to focus on Yuji's mindset, plan of attack following Sukuna's body-switch

Release date and time, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213's Japanese release date and time is Monday, February 13 at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this translates to a daytime release on Sunday, February 12. Select international readers will be able able to access the issue in the early morning hours of Monday, February 13, like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus website or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, February 12

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, February 12

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, February 12

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, February 12

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, February 12

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, February 12

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, February 13

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Monday, February 13

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 (speculative)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 will likely open with a conversation between Sukuna, now in Megumi's body, and Yuji. The latter will likely try to probe for information on Sukuna's plans for Megumi. However, Sukuna is unlikely to divulge anything significant and might focus on belittling Yuji, explaining how he created the current situation in the first place.

Yuji may even attempt to fight Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213, despite currently having no Cursed Energy, thanks to him no longer being Sukuna's vessel. This will likely only prompt Sukuna to tease the young boy rather than divulge any information. However, fans can probably count on something being revealed here, even if the info is somewhat unspecific and open to interpretation.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 might end with Sukuna departing to meet Yorozu, leaving Yuji to wallow in his sorrow and regret. Hana and Angel will likely reawaken here, prompting a discussion with Yuji about how he hid his true identity from them. The final pages of the issue might see Yuji still asking for Hana and Angel's help in freeing Gojo, even though he had lied to them.

Chapter 212 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 saw Tsumiki's body confirmed to be inhabited by the incarnation of an ancient sorcerer, revealing herself as someone called Yorozu. Fans saw Yorozu add a rule that allowed free entry and exit of colonies, repeating the closing scenes of the previous issue. Before this, Yuji was seen happily basking in the group's successes so far, thanking Gojo and Megumi for giving him a role to play.

Yorozu then reveals herself, prompting Megumi to realize that incarnates can pose as their vessels via the knowledge they gain from them upon reincarnating. Yorozu then explains that they haven't fought for a thousand years, saying that they want to choose who and where they fight. Their opponent is declared to be Sukuna as they fly off, prompting Yuji and Angel to give chase.

However, Sukuna then utters the keyword of his Binding Vow with Yuji, taking control of their shared body and knocking out Hana and Angel immediately. Sukuna then imbues Cursed Energy into Yuji's pinky before tearing it off, calling Yuji stupid for not including himself in the Binding Vow conditions and force-feeding the finger to Megumi. The issue ends with Yuji awakening to see that Sukuna has taken over Megumi's body.

