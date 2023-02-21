Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214: Major spoilers to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 is set to finally be released this coming Sunday (Februaty 26, 2023) after a one-week break. While fans were sympathetic to Gege Akutami for needing a break from writing and drawing the series, their enthusiasm for what might come next was undeniable.

Unfortunately, as of this article’s writing, there are still no verifiable Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 spoilers available, despite incessant searches online by fans. Despite the current lack of spoilers, there are a few main themes that fans can expect to be covered in the upcoming issue (s).

Here are the major spoilers to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 likely to give update on Yuji in opening pages, show rest of his group gathering at Sukuna’s location

What to expect?

Without a doubt, the biggest questions in the entire series currently are what Yuji Itadori’s current status is and whether or not Hana Kurusu and Angel will survive their hug with Sukuna. Thankfully, fans can count on Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 to address both of these, albeit in brief detail.

The opening pages of the issue will likely focus on Yuji Itadori, and could take a number of different forms and routes. Fans could see Yuji have another flashback of his parents and younger life, as he did when Yuta Okkotsu killed and instantly revived him. If something like this happens, Yuji is likely to find out or remember something about himself, maybe even his own Cursed Energy.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 could also take the route of simply establishing that Yuji is alive before shifting to more pressing matters in the form of Hana Kurusu and Angel’s survival. With the fate of Satoru Gojo essentially resting on their survival, it’s one of the most important plot points in the entire series currently.

Despite Akutami's dislike for Satoru Gojo, the Tokyo Jujutsu High teacher is unlikely to appear in the series anytime soon. With Sukuna having taken over Megumi’s body, there’s likely no one but Gojo who can stand up to him, let alone have a chance at defeating him.

In the event that Akutami does choose to kill off Hana Kurusu and Angel sometime in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 or beyond, however, it likely heralds the arrival of Yuta Okkotsu. With Yuta’s ability to copy Cursed Techniques, seemingly by consuming the flesh of his target, Akutami has a means of killing off the aforementioned pair while still freeing Gojo from the Prison Realm.

However, this raises the question of whether Okkotsu can bring himself to fight Megumi, and if he can, whether he can win versus or hold off Sukuna long enough to escape. Yuta is one of the strongest sorcerers in the series right now, but Sukuna in Megumi's body seems to be on a whole other level.

Finally, fans can expect some sort of update on Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214. He’ll likely have sensed the reincarnation of Sukuna into Megumi’s body, which may or may not be according to his own plans. While it may be in the back of readers' minds due to more pressing matters, it is still a question worth asking and one that must be answered sooner or later.

Follow along for more Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

