Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 is set to be released on Monday, February 27, at 12 am JST. After the harrowing events of the previous issue and the particularly horrific final scenes, fans can’t wait to learn the fate of Yuji Itadori, Hana Kurusu, and others.

However, no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 is available as of this article’s writing. This is because the series took a break after publishing its last issue, which delayed the spoiler process by a week.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 will confirm Hana Kurusu’s death, force Yuji's group to free Gojo some other way

Release date and time, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 will be released on Monday, February 27 at 12 am JST. This means a daytime release on Sunday, February 26, for most international fans. Moreover, several international readers will see the issue released on Monday morning.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, February 26

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, February 26

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, February 26

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, February 26

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, February 26

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, February 26

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, February 27

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Monday, February 27

What to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 will most likely resume the events from the previous installment, showing whether or not Sukuna is successful in eating Hana Kurusu. If he is successful, the rest of the chapter might show the Tokyo Jujutsu High students and their allies trying to regroup and devise a new strategy to free Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm.

Moreover, if Sukuna ends up being unsuccessful, this will likely be due to the interference of Yuta Okkotsu. The latter may also take advantage of this opportunity to copy Hana Kurusu and Angel’s Cursed Techniques, allowing them to have two people capable of freeing Gojo from the Prison Realm.

In this scenario, the rest of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 may feature Yuta Okkotsu fighting Sukuna. The issue may then end with a tease of Sukuna using some power of Fushiguro’s, which will probably be oversized and much more powerful than the standard version the young sorcerer is capable of.

Chapter 213 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 opened with Sukuna explaining why he wanted to make Megumi his new vessel and why he waited until now to do this. He said that Megumi has the potential to surpass even him, which is why Sukuna is waiting until the dark-haired sorcerer's soul is broken so he doesn’t become a cage like Yuji.

Sukuna then launched Yuji through several buildings, which gained the attention of Maki Zenin and Fumihiko Takaba. The two began rushing towards Yuji and Sukuna’s location, prompting the King of Curses to summon a giant version of Nue to deal with them. At this point, Hana Kurusu and Angel appeared, who used their Cursed Techniques to try and separate Sukuna from Megumi.

This appeared to be successful at first, resulting in Megumi crying out for Hana and telling her that he remembered meeting her. Angel warned her not to approach, but Hana went to Megumi anyway. As she hugged him, it is revealed that this was Sukuna pretending to be Megumi, who is now preparing to eat her alive.

